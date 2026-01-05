/BTS' 5th album: K-pop boy band's upcoming tracks, release date and more announced

BTS, aka Bangtan Sonyeondan, the South Korean boy band, are all set to make their most-anticipated comeback in March this year, and fans are eagerly waiting after a long hiatus. The group announced the release of their fifth regular album through their fan platform. In addition, they also announced the pre-order details as well.

Details about announcement of BTS' fifth album

BIGHIT Music announced the album for now, which is called The 5th Album, through the global fan platform Weverse. The new album will be released at 1 pm on March 20 (KST). Their album will be the first group release in three years and 9 months.

The new album includes a total of 14 tracks. Moreover, BTS heightened the excitement with the pre-announcement of their future activities and world tour schedule on January 14th at midnight. As per the report of The Chosun Daily, as part of their comeback promotion, BTS launched a new official website (2026bts.com). Information related to the new album and world tour will be sequentially updated on the site.

Excited fans thronged the social media platforms and one user wrote, "14 tracks and tour announcement next week...OHMYGOD!" Another user wrote, "Marked on my calendar. I'm clearing my schedule for the entire month. Can't wait to see you guys on stage again." “BTS, a full album and world tour. God bless you, my artists!”

BTS members' message about their comeback in 2026

Reportedly, BTS sent handwritten letters to the homes of their fans—ARMY. The letter stated, "March 20, 2026. Leader RM wrote, No one has awaited the comeback more eagerly than us.” Jin said, “We are so grateful for your patience,” and Suga wrote, “Let's enjoy and love each other this year too.” As per reports, J-Hope remarked, “What we've been thinking about is finally becoming a reality,” and Jimin said, “The year we meet has arrived.” V wrote, “We'll create more precious memories in 2026, so please look forward to it,” and Jung Kook added, “I miss you! I hope for your support this year too.”