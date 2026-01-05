/Deepika Padukone turns 40: A look at Bollywood diva’s net worth and lavish lifestyle

Deepika Padukone turned 40 on Monday. Known for dominating the Indian box office, she made her Bollywood debut with Om Shanti Om opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 2007, and since then, the actress has gained recognition as one of the most bankable names in the entertainment industry. Let's take a look at Padukone's net worth and lavish lifestyle.

Deepika Padukone's net worth

According to News18, Deepika Padukone has a net worth of around Rs 500 crore. The actress reportedly charges Rs 15-30 crore per film, and also earns from brand endorsements, business ventures, and international collaborations, making her one of the highest-paid Bollywood stars in India.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Deepika Padukone's early life

Born on January 5, 1986, she is the daughter of former international badminton player Prakash Padukone and Ujjala Padukone. The actress has played badminton at the national level before shifting her focus to modelling.

She began her career in the entertainment industry through television commercials and fashion shows, and won Model of the Year at the Kingfisher Fashion Awards. Padukone's acting debut was with the Kannada film Aishwarya (2006), but she gained recognition through Om Shanti Om, which later became the highest-grossing Hindi movie of the year, earning Deepika the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.

Also Read: Dhurandhar makes history as first Hindi film to cross Rs 800 crore mark in India

Global recognition

After Om Shanti Om, she was applauded for several other box-office hits such as Chennai Express, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Pathaan. Padukone's 2018 blockbuster Padmaavat became her highest-grossing film, earning over $76 million worldwide.

In 2017, she made her Hollywood debut with xXx: Return of Xander Cage alongside Vin Diesel. Next year, Deepika Padukone launched her production house Ka Productions and produced Chhapaak (2020), in which she played the role of an acid attack survivor.

Other sources of income

In addition to films, she also makes substantial money from endorsing brands. In 2022, she launched her own beauty brand named 82°E. Deepika Padukone’s real estate portfolio includes a residence in Prabhadevi, Mumbai, which she reportedly purchased in 2013 for around Rs 16 crore.

As per reports, along with husband Ranveer Singh, she owns a luxurious quadruplex in Bandra near Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat, worth around Rs 119 crore, a five-bedroom apartment in Worli’s Beaumonde Towers valued at Rs 40 crore, and a bungalow in Alibagh estimated at Rs 22 crore.

Also Read: Allu Arjun with wife Sneha Reddy mobbed by fans during cafe visit in Hyderabad

The couple reportedly owns multiple luxury cars from brands like Range Rover, Mercedes-Benz, and BMW.

Personal life

Deepika Padukone has also been vocal about mental health awareness and founded the Live Love Laugh Foundation to help people dealing with depression and anxiety. The actress married Ranveer Singh in November 2018 in an intimate ceremony in Lake Como, Italy, and welcomed their daughter, Dua, in September 2024.