Rs 90 crore in loss! How much loss did Dhurandhar suffer due to the ban in Middle East?

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar is shattering box office records, and with each passing day, the film continues to script new milestones. Released on Dec 5, the movie is set to complete a month in theatres and is showing no signs of slowing down.

Featuring an ensemble cast of Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Akshaye Khanna, the film has emerged as one of the highest-grossing movies of the year and also one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of all time. Not only in the domestic market, Dhurandhar is also earning outstanding numbers overseas. However, the film has suffered a loss after being banned in several Gulf countries.

Dhurandhar’s overseas run

Ranveer Singh’s film’s box office run could have been even more extraordinary had it released in the Gulf regions. However, within a few days of its release, the movie was banned in several Middle Eastern countries due to its alleged anti-Pakistan stance.

Speaking about the impact of the ban, Dhurandhar’s distributor, Pranab Kapadia, revealed in an interview with News18 that the film has faced a huge financial loss.

Speaking on the loses, Pranab said that the movie has atleast faced a $10 million (around Rs 90 crore) box office.

“I think this is at least a $10 million (around ₹90 crore) box office loss, because traditionally action films have always performed very well in the Middle East. Therefore, we strongly feel that the film should have received a release there,” Pranab said.

Dhurandhar's release was blocked from release in countries like Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, allegedly due to its anti-Pakistan stance. However, Pranab stated that the team respects the views, rules, and regulations of every territory and country, as each has its own reasons.

Dhurandhar is not the first film to be banned in the Middle East. In 2024, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s Fighter was also banned in Gulf countries, including the UAE.

What is Dhurandhar about?

Written and directed by Aditya Dhar, the film revolves around an Indian secret agent named Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who goes on a covert mission to Pakistan under the identity of Hamza Ali Mazari. He is sent to Lyari town in Karachi, an area inhabited by gangsters such as Rehman Dakait and others.

Box office of Dhurandhar

Dhar’s spy thriller is breaking box office records and has already become the highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time after surpassing Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. The film has earned Rs 754 crore and is inching closer to the Rs 800 crore mark.