/Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij officially announce their divorce; 'For the sake of our children...'

The host and actor Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij have finally addressed their divorce rumours. After months of speculation, the couple has confirmed their separation and decided to part their ways after 14 years of marriage. The ex-couple confirmed the news on their social media account, and the post has shaken their fans, as their bond has been admired for years.

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij confirm separation

Their separation marked the end of one of television’s most admired couples. The duo posted a joint statement on Instagram explaining their decision and the mutual understanding behind their decision.

In the note, the two shared their emotions and the heartbreak, while writing, “Today, we choose to part ways on a journey called life, yet we continue to have each other's back. Peace, growth, kindness, and humanity have always been our guiding values." They also added, “for the sake of our children - Tara, Khushi, Rajveer, we commit to being the best parents, the best friends, and whatever else it takes to do what is right for them.”

Continuing the grief, the couple jotted down, “Though we walk separate paths, there is no villain in this story and no negativity attached to this decision. Before any conclusions are drawn, please know that we choose peace over drama and sanity above all else. We continue to respect one another, support one another, and remain friends, as we always have been. With mutual respect, we ask for your respect, love, and kindness as we move forward.”

As per their statement, the decision was mutual and taken after much thought and discussion. Jay and Mahhi have requested privacy while moving on from the difficult phase and have emphasised that respect and care for each other will continue, especially when it comes to their family.

