/Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij officially announce their divorce; 'For the sake of our children...'

The host and actor Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij have finally addressed their divorce rumours. After months of speculation, the couple has confirmed their separation and decided to part their ways after 14 years of marriage. The ex-couple confirmed the news on their social media account, and the post has shaken their fans, as their bond has been admired for years.
Also Read: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar creates history as first Hindi film to cross Rs 800 crore mark in India
Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij confirm separation
Their separation marked the end of one of television’s most admired couples. The duo posted a joint statement on Instagram explaining their decision and the mutual understanding behind their decision.
In the note, the two shared their emotions and the heartbreak, while writing, “Today, we choose to part ways on a journey called life, yet we continue to have each other's back. Peace, growth, kindness, and humanity have always been our guiding values." They also added, “for the sake of our children - Tara, Khushi, Rajveer, we commit to being the best parents, the best friends, and whatever else it takes to do what is right for them.”
Trending Stories
Continuing the grief, the couple jotted down, “Though we walk separate paths, there is no villain in this story and no negativity attached to this decision. Before any conclusions are drawn, please know that we choose peace over drama and sanity above all else. We continue to respect one another, support one another, and remain friends, as we always have been. With mutual respect, we ask for your respect, love, and kindness as we move forward.”
Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij confirm separation Photograph: (Instagram)
As per their statement, the decision was mutual and taken after much thought and discussion. Jay and Mahhi have requested privacy while moving on from the difficult phase and have emphasised that respect and care for each other will continue, especially when it comes to their family.
About Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali's 14 years of marriage
The renowned Nach Baliye 5 winning couple tied the knot in 2010 in an intimate wedding ceremony. They became foster parents to two kids named Rajveer and Khushi, and welcomed their daughter Tara through IVF in 2019. Their divorce rumours began in mid-2025. However, Mahhi shut down the rumours, urging fans not to believe in any such reports unless officially announced by her or Jay Bhanushali. On Sunday, Jan 4th, 2026, both finally made the divorce official with an Instagram post, and said they will continue to co-parent their children in the future.