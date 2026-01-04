Google Preferred
  • /Alia Bhatt’s first post of 2026 features glimpse of her New Year getaway with Ranbir Kapoor and Raha | See pic

Nikita Toppo
Edited By Nikita Toppo
Published: Jan 04, 2026, 16:32 IST | Updated: Jan 04, 2026, 16:32 IST
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Photograph: (Instagram)

Story highlights

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed the New Year with a beach getaway. The actress's first post of 2026 features a warm and joyous moment that left the fans in awe. Read on to know more.
 

Alia Bhatt's first social media post of 2026 features a warm and intimate moment as the actress can be seen spending quality time with husband Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha. On Sunday, she offered a glimpse of her family holiday that showcased fans that Bhatt welcomed the New Year 2026 with happiness.

Alia Bhatt gives a glimpse of her beach holiday

In the photo posted by Bhatt, the family can be seen enjoying the sunset at a beach. The silhouette image features Ranbir Kapoor lifting little Raha into the air, while the actress watches the beautiful moment by standing beside them. The post was captioned, "& up you go love.. happy 2026."

Though Bhatt has not revealed the exact location of their New Year trip, the gorgeous beach backdrop with sunset hues gives a dreamy touch to the photograph.

Fans reactions

As soon as the post surfaced, it quickly went viral with fans flooding the comment section with love. One user wrote, "Happy family," while another said, "Raha fam is literally the cutesttt."

Many celebrities also reacted to the post, including Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Triptii Dimri, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Orry, and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor work front

Alia Bhatt will next appear in Shiv Rawail's Alpha, which is a part of the YRF Spy Universe. It also features Sharvari and Bobby Deol. She is also gearing up for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. It is scheduled to be released in 2026.

Currently, Kapoor is busy with Nitesh Tiwari’s epic Ramayana, with the first part slated to release on Diwali 2026.

