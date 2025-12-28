/Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's New York holiday photos goes viral | See pics

Recently, Bollywood's beloved couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone enjoyed a low-key holiday outing in New York City. Though they tried to stay away from the usual spotlight, the duo couldn't escape the fans' attention. The photos featuring the actors quickly went viral as soon as they surfaced online.

Ranveer Singh posed with fans

The viral photos were shared by a fan who met the actors during their holiday. In one of the photographs, Singh can be seen posing with a smile. He was dressed in a casual all-black outfit and accessorised the look with a beanie, scarf, and tinted sunglasses.

In another photograph, Deepika Padukone is spotted standing alongside a small group. She chose a chic all-white winter look and paired a long coat with a matching scarf. The photos shared by a fan were captioned, "Meeting this gem of a person, Ranveer Singh, in NYC was a beautiful surprise and a keepsake memory."

A Christmas getaway

The festive decorations in the background of the photos led fans online to believe that the actor couple was enjoying Christmas, and the netizens are also speculating that they may also begin the New Year in NYC with family and close friends.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's work front

Singh last featured in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, which emerged as a box-office juggernaut, crossing the Rs 1,000 crore mark globally within just 23 days. Reportedly, it is also one of the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films of all time. His upcoming projects are Dhurandhar 2, scheduled to release on March 19, 2026, and a zombie comedy titled Pralay, directed by Jai Mehta.