/Haq OTT release date out: When and where to watch Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam starrer

Haq, starring Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam Dhar, is gearing up for its OTT release after completing its theatrical run. The Bollywood courtroom drama was released in cinemas on November 7 and is expected to start streaming on Netflix from next week.

Haq OTT release date

The film is set to make its digital debut on Netflix on January 2, 2026. Though the streaming platform is yet to announce on social media, the OTT app has already listed Haq's premiere date.

About Haq

The film is directed by Suparn Verma, and it also features Sheeba Chaddha alongside Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam Dhar. As per reports, Haq received positive reviews from fans as well as critics, but it did not manage to generate strong box office numbers in theatres.

The film is produced by Vineet Jain, Vishal Gurnani, Juhi Parekh Mehta, and Harman Baweja under the banners of Junglee Pictures, Insomnia Films, and Baweja Studios, and it talks about the themes of justice, equality, and faith.

About the plot

The story revolves around Shazia Bano (Yami Gautam Dhar), who is a woman determined to fight for justice, set against deeply rooted beliefs surrounding marriage, personal law, and women’s rights in India. Emraan Hashmi plays the role of her husband, Mohammad Abbas Khan.

The film is inspired by the landmark Supreme Court verdict in Mohd. Ahmed Khan v. Shah Bano Begum, a case that started conversations around maintenance rights, secular law, and gender justice in the 1980s.

The film marks the first on-screen collaboration between Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam Dhar, and Haq will start streaming on Netflix from January 2, 2026.



