/Toxic: Huma Qureshi's first look as Elizabeth from Yash's Kannada action thriller unveiled

The makers of Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups have released the first look of Huma Qureshi from the much-anticipated Kannada action thriller, and fans can't stop talking about it. Featuring Yash in the lead, the film is set to release next year in March and has already been named as one of the releases of 2026.

About the first look

The makers took to social media to unveil the first look of Huma Qureshi's character, Elizabeth, and wrote, "Introducing Huma Qureshi as ELIZABETH in - A Toxic Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups #TOXIC #TOXICTheMovie."

About Huma Qureshi's avatar

In the first look poster, Qureshi is seen standing in a black gown in front of a vintage black Ambassador car, showcasing an old-world charm. It is complemented by the backdrop of a graveyard, which gives haunting chills with its tombstones and an angel statue. With her poised yet intense expression, Qureshi hints that her character is layered with sophistication and darkness.

Fans react

As soon as the poster surfaced on the internet, fans flooded the comment section with appreciation. “Hollywood vibes,” said one user, and another wrote, “wow, amazing.” The third comment read, "Each and every poster stands tall at true Hollywood standards, matching the visual sophistication of top-tier international cinema."

Kiara Advani, who also stars in the film, reshared Qureshi's first look on her Instagram Stories with the caption, “Introducing @iamhumaq as Elizabeth #ToxicTheMovie.”

About Toxic

Toxic is written and directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Geetu Mohandas, and features Yash, Kiara Advani as Nadia, Huma Qureshi as Elizabeth, along with Rukmini Vasanth, Nayanthara, and Tara Sutaria. The film is set in a bygone era against the coastal backdrop of Goa.

Talking about casting Huma Qureshi, director Geetu Mohandas said, “Casting for this role was perhaps the trickiest. The character demanded a performer with high-octane caliber and an undeniable presence. From the moment Huma entered my frame, I knew she possessed something rare. She carried an effortless sophistication and intensity that immediately brought the character of Elizabeth alive for me.”

Release date

The film is produced by Venkat K. Narayana under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, and it has a stellar technical crew including cinematographer Rajeev Ravi, composer Ravi Basrur, editor Ujwal Kulkarni, and action director J.J. Perry of John Wick fame.