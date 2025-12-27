/AP Dhillon kisses Tara Sutaria! Was Veer Pahariya uncomfortable ? Internet thinks so

Tara Sutaria and her boyfriend Veer Pahariya attended AP Dhillon’s Mumbai concert on December 26. It was a magical night with a jam-packed crowd grooving to the singer’s superhit songs. One of the highlights of the event was Sunjay Dutt’s appearance and Tara Sutaria’s performance. However, the moment that had the entire internet talking was actor Veer Pahariya’s expressions during the concert.

AP Dhillon and Tara Sutaria’s performance on their superhit track Thodi Si Daaru had already entertained audiences earlier. Their impromptu performance at the singer’s Mumbai concert further won hearts and went viral.

AP Dhillon kisses Tara Sutaria at Mumbai concert, Veer Pahariya's expressions go viral

On Friday night, AP Dhillon recreated the ‘’Thodi Si Daaru'' moment by inviting Tara Sutaria on stage once again. As the actress joined the singer, the duo grooved to the electrifying number, much to the delight of the audience.

During the performance, Dhillon was seen planting a kiss on Tara’s cheek and saying something to her. Tara smiled and appeared to step back slightly. However, the moment seemed to make her boyfriend Veer Pahariya uncomfortable, as he was spotted looking visibly shocked. The Student of the Year actor’s reaction quickly caught the attention of netizens.

A video of the moment soon went viral online.

One user commented,''Tara Sutaria hugs and kisses AP Dhillon while her poor bf Veer Pahariya is watching them in audience. If the roles were reversed and Veer was doing this to another girl while Tara watched, the internet would have cancelled him in 5 minutes.''

Third user commented,''Veer Pahariya looked like a bodyguard, not her boyfriend.''

For the night, Tara was seen wearing a thigh-length black dress with a plunging neckline. She completed her look with diamond rings and earrings.

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya’s love story

Tara and Veer are among the newest couples in Bollywood, and their PDA-filled romance has already caught the public’s attention. They have been dated for several months now, and the couple have now gone Instagram official.