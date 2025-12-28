/Jana Nayagan audio launch in Malaysia: Thalapthay Vijay reveals the reason behind for stepping away from cinema

Jana Nayagan, Thalapathy Vijay's highly anticipated release, which will also be the final film, will be releasing next year. The audio launch of the film was held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on a grand scale. Thousands of fans had flocked to the venue to catch a glimpse of the actor. Apart from several performances, Thalapathy Vijay took to the stage to share his thoughts on why he is away from films and also thanked fans for all the love they have shown. Let's delve into knowing more.

What did Thalapathy Vijay say at the audio launch of Jana Nayagan?

During the audio launch event of his upcoming film Jana Nayagan, he said, "After Sri Lanka, Malaysia has one of the largest Tamil populations in the world. We can recall many Tamil films shot in Malaysia. Even the 2007 film Billa starring Ajith was even filmed here. My films, such as Kaavalan in 2011 and Kuruvi in 2008, were also shot here. I would like to thank the Malaysian government as well for their support in helping make this event possible."

Thalapathy Vijay further said, "For me one thing matters. People come and stand in theatres for me. For that reason, I'm ready to stand for them for the next 30-33 years. For these Vijay fans, I'm stepping away from cinema. I've faced every kind of criticism right from day one, the same old story. But my fans have stood by me from the beginning, supporting me relentlessly for 33 years. I entered the cinema hoping to build a small sand house, but you gave me a palace. That's why, for the fans who stood for me, I will stand for them. This Vijay will repay his debt of gratitude."

Netizens' love for Thalapathy Vijay

Several users shared videos from the event and couldn't stop gushing about it. One user wrote, "Lifetime moment for Anil. #JanaNayaganAudioLaunch."

Another user wrote, "Cried, screamed, danced, sung like there was no tomorrow. Thank you my love. What a day. #JanaNayaganAudioLaunch"

"One of the best moment of this day", wrote the third user.

Jana Nayagan audio launch in Malaysia

The grand event in Malaysia saw the presence of Pooja Hegde, Priyamani, Anirudh Ravichander, lyricist Vivek, and choreographers Shobi Master and Shekar Master. The first segment, titled Thalapathy Thiruvizha, was a tribute concert featuring more than 30 singers, such as Vijay Yesudas, Anuradha Sriram, SPB Charan and others. A live performance was also done by Anirudh Ravichander.

For the unversed, the film stars Vijay, Pooja Hegde, and Bobby Deol in the lead roles, alongside Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, and Priyamani. The film has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography handled by Sathyan Sooryan, and editing by Pradeep E. Ragav.