/Is Alia Bhatt's Alpha postponed due to Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan? Here's what report say

Alia Bhatt fans might have to wait a bit longer to watch her next action thriller, Alpha. The much-anticipated Yash Raj Films' spy thriller is reportedly being delayed again, this time to avoid a clash with Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film also stars Sharvari and Bobby Deol, and is the first female-led entry in YRF's Spy Universe.

The movie is set to be the seventh film in the universe, following Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3, and War 2. Alia Bhatt's Alpha was initially scheduled for release on April 17, 2026, but with Battle of Galwan locking in the same date, makers are planning to change it to avoid a clash.

Alia Bhatt's Alpha postponed again to avoid a clash with Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan? Here's what we know

The release date of YRF's next spy film is scheduled for April release. However, after it was announced that the Battle of Galwan had locked in the same date, the makers are now planning to again shift the movie's date.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh, in a post, shared,“#BreakingNews... ALPHA AVOIDS CLASH WITH BATTLE OF GALWAN - YRF TO DECIDE ON A NEW DATE... #AdityaChopra steps aside for #SalmanKhan, moving Alpha from its previously announced release date of April 17, 2026, to avoid a direct clash with BattleOfGalwan. #YRF had locked April 17, 2026, for Alpha, but the makers will now announce a new release date after assessing the theatrical release calendar over the next couple of months.''

However, there is no official information on this available now.

Initially, Alpha was set to release on Christmas 2025. The movie was postponed and it was said that the movie was delayed due to post-production.

Alia Bhatt's first glimpse of Alpha was unveiled at Red Sea Film Festival.

In Dec, the movie's first glimpse was released at the Red Sea Film Festival. However, it was not released online.

Apart from giving a short preview of the film, Bhatt also talked about it, saying that it will be a risky proposition in the marketplace.