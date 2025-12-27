/Allu Arjun among 23 accused in chargesheet in Pushpa 2 stampede case

In 2024, the stampede at the Pushpa 2 screening shocked the country when a woman died and left her eight-year-old son in a critical situation. Almost a year after the tragedy occurred, Hyderabad Police have filed a chargesheet in connection with the stampede. In the filed chargesheet, police have named 23 accused, including actor Allu Arjun and the management of Sandhya Theatre.

The stampede happenedon Dec 4 at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad after the actor made a surprise appearance.

Allu Arjun named in the chargesheet in Pushpa 2 stampede

The Chikkadpally police have completed the investigation and have filed a chargesheet. It was submitted before the 9th Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) at Nampally Court on 24th Dec. In the 100-page document, Arjun has been named as Accused No. 11 (A-11).

The FIR was registered at the Chikkadpally Police Station against Allu Arjun, the Sandhya Theatre management, and Arjun's personal security team under Sections 105 and 118(1). The complaint was filed by Mogudampalli Bhaskar, husband of M Revathi, who died in the stampede.