/Battle Of Galwan teaser out! Salman Khan surprises fans with his fierce look as an Indian Army officer

Salman Khan has surprised fans with the teaser of his much-anticipated war drama Battle of Galwan on his 60th birthday. A solemn tribute to India’s frontline soldiers, it showcased a striking look of the actor, sending fans to frenzy.

About the teaser

In the teaser, Khan can be seen as the Indian Army officer Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, and with a weathered look and restrained ferocity, he has built quite an authority. The highlight of the teaser is the final moments where his controlled aggression and unflinching gaze lock directly with the viewer.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

About the visuals in the teaser

Besides the actor, the gritty visuals of terrain and high-altitude also capture fans' attention. Set in the landscapes of Ladakh and Leh, it also features vocals of Stebin Ben and the background score by Himesh Reshammiya.

Also Read: Allu Arjun among 23 accused in chargesheet in Pushpa 2 stampede case

Fans' reactions

As soon as the teaser surfaced, fans flooded social media with reactions like “biggest surprise,” “Goosebumps,” “Blockbuster loading,” and “The wait is over.” One user wrote, "Is baar pakka blockbuster."

About Battle of Galwan

Battle of Galwan is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and is based on the real-life 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops. The story revolves around the bravery, sacrifice, and resilience of Indian soldiers during the high-altitude standoff.

The film is produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films and is written by Shiv Aroor, Chintan Gandhi, and Suresh Nair. It features Chitrangada Singh, Abhilash Chaudhary, Ankur Bhatia, Vipin Bhardwaj, Zeyn Shaw, Heera Sohal, Nirbhay Chaudhary, Siddharth Mooley, and Abhishree Sen alongside Salman Khan.