/Akshaye Khanna in legal trouble? Drishyam 3 producer breaks silence on actor’s exit

Akshaye Khanna has recently been a topic of conversation on social media, not just because of his powerful performance in Dhurandhar as Rehman Dakait but also for his sudden exit from Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3. Now, the producer of the much-anticipated sequel, Kumar Mangat Pathak, has reportedly made some allegations against Khanna that have taken the internet by storm.

What was the matter

It all began with reports that claimed Khanna had walked out of Drishyam 3 due to fee-related disagreements. However, later Pathak stated that the real reason was regarding creative demands. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the producer claimed that Khanna was officially signed for the sequel to the franchise.

"We had signed an agreement with Akshaye Khanna. His fees also got locked after a lot of renegotiations from his side. He insisted that he would like to wear a wig. But (director) Abhishek Pathak convinced him that it wouldn’t be practical, as it would result in continuity issues since Drishyam 3 is a sequel. He understood his point and agreed to let go of that demand. However, the chamchas around him advised him that he would look smarter if he donned a wig. So, he again requested the same. Abhishek relented and was even ready to discuss this point with him. But then, he informed us that he doesn’t want to be a part of the film at all," he allegedly said.

Past grievances

The producer reportedly also accused Khanna of having “toxic energy” on set. "There was a time when Akshaye was nothing. That’s when I made Section 375 (2019) with him. Even then, many people warned us about his unprofessional behaviour," he said. “If Akshaye does a solo film, it won’t even collect Rs. 50 crores in India.”

Legal action against Akshaye Khanna

Reportedly, Pathak revealed, "When he heard the script in his Alibaug farmhouse, he liked it so much that he told us, ‘Yeh Rs. 500 crore ki film hai. Maine life mein aisi script nahin suni hai’. He even hugged Abhishek and the writer. Then, we had negotiations, after which we agreed on the fees. We even signed the agreement. He even got an advance while we paid the designer for his clothes. And then 10 days before his shoot, he declined to work on the film."

Allegedly, he further added that the franchise remains unaffected. "Drishyam is a very big brand. It doesn’t matter whether he is in the film or not. Now, Jaideep Ahlawat has replaced him. I had produced one of the first films of Jaideep's career, Aakrosh (2010)."

As per reports, Kumar also said that the fallout has financial consequences and legal implications. "I have suffered losses because of his behaviour. I am going to take legal action. I have already sent him a legal notice; he’s yet to reply to it," he said. "I was shocked. Drishyam 3 begins where Drishyam 2 ended. How can his character suddenly get hair? Is there any technology in the world that can grow hair within minutes?"