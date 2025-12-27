/Happy Birthday Salman Khan: 10 all time best movies of Bhaijaan on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and more

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In Prabhu Deva's action thriller movie, Salman Khan makes a powerful comeback as Radhe, a ruthless gangster who works for various underworld and dangerous gangs. However, a major plot twist occurs when he reveals his true identity as ACP Rajveer Shekhawat, who completed his secret mission to operate within a gang and eliminate criminals.



The action scenes and dialogues were massive hits and hence, changed the image of the iconic star from a lover boy into an action superstar.