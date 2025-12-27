/Happy Birthday Salman Khan: 10 all time best movies of Bhaijaan on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and more

On December 27th, Salman Khan celebrates his 60th birthday. He has also delivered numerous blockbuster hits and cult favourites to Indian cinema, earning immense love and building a reputation for himself worldwide. From a lover boy to a secret RAW agent, take a look at his best movies.
Khan plays the role of Prem in the romantic movie alongside Bhagyashree as Suman. The film made the actor an overnight superstar. His portrayal depicts a simple, kindhearted young boy who falls in love with Suman, but their relationship gets tragically torn apart by family differences. Prem became one of Bollywood’s most loved romantic characters, and Khan turned the spotlight on himself.
It is one of the massive blockbusters that ran for an exceptionally long period in theatres. The film remained on the big screen for over 100 weeks (more than 2 years). Salman Khan portrays the role of Prem, co-starring with Madhuri Dixit as Nisha. He plays a kind-hearted young man who believes in pure love but was unable to experience the love of a mother. While being excited to get his brother Rajesh, played by Mohnish Bahl, married, Prem also found a love interest in Nisha. But the story takes a turn when Nisha's sister, Pooja (Renuka Shahane), dies.
In the action romantic movie, Salman Khan shares the screen with Shah Rukh Khan as Karan and Arjun, respectively. The film follows Durga's two sons, who went on a mission to avenge their father's death, who was killed by their evil uncle. Years later, the two are reincarnated and unite to seek revenge for Durga. The movie gained huge commercial success, bringing a mix of reincarnation, revenge, action, and emotion, and still holds a remembrance among its fans for the iconic dialogues and music.
In this intense love story, Salman Khan plays Radhe Mohan, an aggressive and emotional young man who falls in love with a college student named Nirjara, played by Bhumika Chawla. The story moves forward with Radhe being entangled in a brutal attack, which made him mentally unstable. The movie became iconic because of the actor's hairstyle and his performance, making it a cult favourite among the audience and viewers.
In Prabhu Deva's action thriller movie, Salman Khan makes a powerful comeback as Radhe, a ruthless gangster who works for various underworld and dangerous gangs. However, a major plot twist occurs when he reveals his true identity as ACP Rajveer Shekhawat, who completed his secret mission to operate within a gang and eliminate criminals.
The action scenes and dialogues were massive hits and hence, changed the image of the iconic star from a lover boy into an action superstar.
Salman appears as a fearless and witty police officer, Chulbul Pandey, in an intense and action-packed movie. The actor's character became one of the cult figures in Bollywood. He portrays a versatile and honest cop who deals with the crimes in his own way. His detractor, Cheddi Singh (Sonu Sood), manages to spark a fire between Chulbul and his stepbrother, which he uses to bring down Pandey.
Khan plays a secretive RAW agent named Avinash Singh Rathore (Tiger), who took part in a dangerous mission to Dublin. The motive behind his going was to keep track of an Indian scientist who is suspected of sharing nuclear secrets with the ISI. The film spanned as Bollywood's largest spy franchise, and fans started referring to Salman Khan as Tiger.
In Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial, Salman Khan plays Sultan Ali Khan. The sports drama depicts his role from a small-town kite catcher to a renowned wrestler in the nation. The actor shares the screen with Anushka Sharma as Aarfa, the love interest of Sultan at first, and later his wife. The film depicts his fall from grace after his son's death, when he decides to quit sports but eventually makes his return to the ring.
It is one of the actor's most emotional and heartwarming films. Getting remembrance for his strong and head-on performance as Bajrangi Bhaijaan. He plays a simple devotee of Bajrangbali, who finds a mute Pakistani girl at an event and helps her return to her home, risking his life crossing the border illegally. The film focuses on humanity beyond religions and touched the hearts of millions worldwide.
In Abbas-Mastan's romantic emotional movie, Salman Khan, along with Rani Mukherji, plays Raj, and Priya, a happily married couple. Their life brings them into tension after knowing that Priya couldn't become a mother, and they eventually decide to hire a surrogate named Madhubala, played by Preity Zinta, who is a prostitute. Later, their trouble becomes double when Madhu falls in love with Raj and insists on keeping the child, which shatters the life of Priya.