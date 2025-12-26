Akshaye Khanna, Bobby Deol, Himesh Reshammiya: Bollywood’s surprise returns on screen

– By Sayyeda Maryam Ziya

It is the era of comebacks in Hindi cinema. A time when actors who were dismissed, subjected to memes, or simply forgotten- are returning with a confidence that tells us they never went anywhere. The industry just stopped looking.

Nepo-kids and their comeback

Leading this renaissance is Akshaye Khanna. A man who has zero tolerance for rubbish, loves his solitude, knows exactly where his strengths lie, fully accepts his shortcomings, and refuses to bend for anybody. He walks into a frame with the calm of someone who does not need to prove anything and still ends up stealing every scene. With Dhurandhar, he has unlocked a new level of relevance. He is cool, aware, effortless, and unbothered in the way only actors with true self-worth can be. Add to this the nostalgic reminder that his father, the legendary Vinod Khanna, once danced the iconic FALA steps, and it becomes clear that Akshaye is not just back, he is carrying a legacy forward with fresh fire.

Right beside him in this comeback wave swims Bobby Deol. His role in Animal single-handedly rewired audience expectations. Bobby barely spoke a word and still managed to become the most unforgettable part of the film. That stillness, that feral unpredictability, that brooding presence, all combined into a performance that turned him into a national obsession. Bobby did not return for small pickings. He returned to conquer.

The return of the King and Queen

The Comeback Era has royalty too. Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji have reminded everyone why they were adored in the first place. SRK charged back into cinemas with Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki in 2023 and reminded the world why his name alone can move a nation. Rani delivered one of her most emotional and grounded performances in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway in 2023 and brought back that intimate magic only she can deliver. Their returns did not feel strategic. They felt inevitable.

Emraan Hashmi’s range

Meanwhile, Emraan Hashmi has quietly crafted one of the most surprising glow-ups of the decade. After years of being boxed into a certain image, he walked into Bastards of Bollywood with a performance that was sharp, sly, controlled, and dangerously charismatic. No old formulas. No nostalgia gimmicks. Just pure craft. Emraan reminded everyone that he always had the range. People simply forgot. Now he has added Haq to his resume, and suddenly, he is being taken seriously.

Farah Khan, the YouTube sensation

Even creators behind the camera are living new second innings. Farah Khan reinvented herself through YouTube with the most unlikely partner in crime, her cook Dilip. The show is warm, chaotic, honest and extremely bingeable. Farah’s comeback works because it does not pretend to be anything. It is just her being her and the audience realised how much they missed that unfiltered version of her.

Maddy’s era

R Madhavan is another revelation of this era. He has transitioned from national crush to risk taking pan Indian storyteller. Shaitaan allowed him to tap into an intense, morally complex space that audiences did not expect. Rocketry pushed him even further as he wrote, directed and starred in a film that demanded complete creative courage. Dhurandhar showed a very different side (and look) of the actor Madhavan’s comeback is not a return. For Maddy, it has been an evolution of film choices and roles.

John Abraham’s experiments

Then there is John Abraham, who surprised even his biggest fans by delivering a cold, still, deliciously intimidating antagonist performance as Jim in Pathaan. John finally discovered a zone that fits him perfectly. A space where his physicality, silence and controlled aura come together to create a villain who is both intimidating and irresistible. His career did not restart. It recalibrated.

Himesh Reshammiya’s reign

At the centre of the most unexpected comeback of all is Himesh Reshammiya. The man returned to the stage with stadium-sized concerts that sold out instantly. The memes melted. The nostalgia hit hard. The audience screamed every lyric like their younger selves had been waiting for this moment. He came back with his cap, his heartbreak-soaked voice, and his signature energy. And the world embraced him exactly as he is. No reinvention needed.

So why is Bollywood obsessed with comebacks right now? The answer is incredibly simple. The audience has grown up. They no longer care about hype. They care about honesty, skill and originality. At the same time, the old gatekeepers have lost their monopoly. Streaming, social media, and a new culture of fan-driven narratives have given actors a second life without needing box office approval. The system changed, and suddenly, the forgotten found their opening.