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Pentagon prepares 2-week Iran air plan as Trump weighs next move: Report

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 06:09 IST | Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 06:09 IST
Pentagon prepares 2-week Iran air plan as Trump weighs next move: Report

File image of Trump for representation Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

US President Donald Trump is considering a CENTCOM-developed two-week air strike campaign targeting Iran's missile infrastructure, though he is also weighing more limited military options to preserve potential diplomacy.

US President Donald Trump is considering whether to launch a renewed military campaign against Iran, with the Pentagon preparing plans for an intensive 2-week air operation targeting Tehran’s missile capabilities.

Also read: ‘We're going to be hitting them very hard’: Trump vows heavy strike after US intercepts Iranian missile attack

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the discussions, the proposed campaign has been developed by US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Admiral Brad Cooper and is designed to significantly weaken Iran’s missile infrastructure.

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Also read: 'He wants me to stay involved': Trump says Netanyahu publicised Iran intel to keep US engaged

The report said the proposal would mark a major escalation from the previous round of US strikes against Iran. However, it added that Trump has not taken a final decision and is also weighing a more limited military response that would preserve the possibility of diplomatic engagement.

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The deliberations come as Washington assesses its next steps following heightened tensions with Tehran, with military planners presenting multiple options to the White House, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Also read: 'Pickaxe Mountain did not come up': Israel denies nuclear site was discussed in Trump-Netanyahu meeting

Neither the White House nor the Pentagon has publicly commented on the reported plans.

The United States and Iran have remained locked in a prolonged confrontation over Tehran’s nuclear programme, regional influence and support for armed groups across West Asia. Tensions have repeatedly flared into direct military exchanges, raising fears of a wider regional conflict.

Also read: 'Islamic Republic will never make a deal with the US': Iran deputy speaker echoes Araghchi’s remark

About the Author

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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