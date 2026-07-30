/Pentagon prepares 2-week Iran air plan as Trump weighs next move: Report

US President Donald Trump is considering whether to launch a renewed military campaign against Iran, with the Pentagon preparing plans for an intensive 2-week air operation targeting Tehran’s missile capabilities.
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According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the discussions, the proposed campaign has been developed by US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Admiral Brad Cooper and is designed to significantly weaken Iran’s missile infrastructure.
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The report said the proposal would mark a major escalation from the previous round of US strikes against Iran. However, it added that Trump has not taken a final decision and is also weighing a more limited military response that would preserve the possibility of diplomatic engagement.
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The deliberations come as Washington assesses its next steps following heightened tensions with Tehran, with military planners presenting multiple options to the White House, The Wall Street Journal reported.
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Neither the White House nor the Pentagon has publicly commented on the reported plans.
The United States and Iran have remained locked in a prolonged confrontation over Tehran’s nuclear programme, regional influence and support for armed groups across West Asia. Tensions have repeatedly flared into direct military exchanges, raising fears of a wider regional conflict.