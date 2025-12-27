/Salman Khan's 60th birthday bash features MS Dhoni, Sanjay Dutt and Bollywood A-listers

Salman Khan celebrated his 60th birthday with a star-studded gathering at his farmhouse in Panvel on Saturday. Several celebrities were present at the midnight bash, along with the actor's family, to mark the milestone.

MS Dhoni attended the party

Among the major names from the sports industry was former India captain MS Dhoni, who was spotted attending the celebration with his wife, Sakshi Dhoni, and daughter Ziva. Fans and paparazzi gathered outside the farmhouse in huge numbers, and Salman Khan and Dhoni were also seen posing together for photographs, which quickly went viral.

Other celebrities present

The guest list also included Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rakul Preet Singh, Huma Qureshi, Genelia D’Souza, Tabu, Helen, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Randeep Hooda, and Mika Singh. Heavy security was deployed outside the farmhouse to handle the crowd.

Salman Khan's family arrived at the celebration

Salman Khan's family was also seen at the party, including father Salim Khan and mother Salma Khan. Arbaaz Khan came with his wife Sshura Khan and their newborn daughter, and the actor’s sisters Alvira Khan and Arpita Khan, along with brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, were present too. Sohail Khan attended the event as well.

Photos and videos from the event flooded social media, and Khan also celebrated his birthday with paparazzi by cutting a cake outside the farmhouse.

Besides the party, Mumbai’s Bandra-Worli Sea Link was also illuminated with a birthday message for the actor.

Salman Khan's work front

Salman Khan's upcoming project includes Battle of Galwan. The war drama is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films. The film also features Chitrangada Singh, and it revisits the 2020 Galwan Valley clash.