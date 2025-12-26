/Salman Khan to treat fans with a Battle Of Galwan teaser on his 60th birthday

With just a few hours left for Salman Khan’s 60th birthday, the excitement among his fans is super high. The actor’s milestone birthday is being considered as a big day by his fans. Now, according to sources, Salman will be sharing a big update on his next release, Battle Of Glawan, on his birthday as a treat for his fans. Salman Khan turns 60 on December 27.

Salman Khan's special gift for fans on his 60th birthday

According to the source, “As Salman Khan celebrates his birthday on December 27, he will be treating his fans to the biggest joy on his upcoming Galwan film. The makers are expected to unveil a key asset from the film between 2 PM and 4 PM.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Many would recall, that Salman Khan introduced his character from the films back in September this year. The actor shared the first look of his character on social media. He shared the image with a simple “#BattleOfGalwan” caption.

The photo featured Salman on the sets of his film Battle of Galwan, dressed as an army officer, sporting a moustache. A clapperboard is held up in front of him, partially covering his face, marking the start of a scene.

About the Battle of Galwan

Battle of Galwan is is a patriotic drama centred around the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops. Earlier this year, Salman shared the film's motion poster. The poster showed Salman with bloodstains on his face, donning an army uniform, with a fierce expression on his face.

The motion poster also included the line: “Over 15,000 feet above sea level, India fought its most brutal battle without firing a single bullet.”

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Battle of Galwan promises a powerful and uncompromising portrayal of bravery, sacrifice, and resilience. The film also stars Chitrangada Singh and is produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films.