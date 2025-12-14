Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, ended on December 7 with TV actor Gaurav Khanna taking the trophy and cash prize home and Farrhana Bhatt finishing as the runner-up. While the other contestants who had reached the finale are Tanya Mittal, Pranit More and Amaal Mallik. Throughout the reality show, many social media users had hinted that Salman Khan had always been biased towards the music composer and singer. Amaal Mallik has now spoken out in regard to this.

Amaal Mallik spills Salman Khan was biased towards him

Throughout the season, netizens always called out Khan for favouring Mallik among the other contestants. In an interaction with Zoom, Amaal Mallik came forward, claiming that Bigg Boss 19's host, Salman Khan, was biased towards him. Mallik also reveals that most of his scolding from the host in the WKV (Weekend ka Vaar) did not make it to the final cut, and the viewers could not see it. He says, “The audience only saw 30% of my scolding, but I actually got 70%. But if everything was shown, the episode would revolve only around me.”

Amaal Mallik also added, “I am sorry if it did not make the cut. ” That is not in my hand; that is in Colors and Endemol’s hand. And if they want to put out the footage of how many times Salman Khan has bashed me, even Basir and even GK, even someone like Nehal or Farrhana, they would feel that in all their fan clubs this is going on.”

Salman Khan reply to Amaal Mallik's favouritism.

Many housemates from the Bigg Boss house felt that Salman Khan always favoured Amaal Mallik and was biased towards him. In this, Salman Khan himself addressed accusations of partiality, while saying, “In Amaal’s case, I have said things to him that I have never said to any contestant before. People think I’ve been partial, but I am not bashing anyone; I’m correcting them.”

Amaal Mallik's Bigg Boss journey

Amaal Mallik is an Indian music director and singer who gained popularity for giving numerous iconic romantic hits to Bollywood. The artist made his way to the Top 5 in Bigg Boss 19 due to his grounded nature but was, unfortunately, evicted from the race after losing in the puzzle task.

Throughout the season, Mallik showcased his calm as well as arrogant side. Sometimes he remained calm and understanding, and at other times short-tempered and expressive. Mallik's most heated argument with Farrhana occurred when Bhatt tore the letter from Neelam's family on Diwali. The incident caused Amaal to lose his temper, and he snatched Farrhana's plate while she was eating dinner.