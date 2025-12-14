/Yearender 2025: Hollywood films that ruled the box office worldwide

Hollywood this year has carved out some of the major franchise hits like Disney's Lilo & Stitch, Zootopia 2 and James Gunn's Superman. Let's take a look at a few of the films which ruled this year's box office globally.
Hollywood's 2025 box office has seen some of the major box office hits. It is a mix of familiar franchises or fresh takes on classic stories like Superman. While on the other hand, animated franchises were brought back to life through live-action films, and they definitely captured the attention of audiences worldwide. But which are these films that made a huge splash at the box office on a global level? Let's delve in to know more.
American superhero film Superman is based on the character of the same name from DC Comics. Written and directed by James Gunn, it is the first film in the DC Universe and a reboot of the Superman film series. It stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, and Nathan Fillon, among others. As per several reports, the film has earned $616.7 million worldwide.
American sci-fi comedy film Lilo & Stitch is a live-action animated remake of Disney's 2002 animated film of the same name. Helmed by Dean Fleischer Camp and produced by Walt Disney Pictures and Rideback. It stars Sydney Elizabeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Hannah Waddingham, and Maia Kealoha, among others. Reportedly, the film worldwide had grossed $1.038 billion.
Animated buddy cop comedy film Zootopia 2 is the sequel to Zootopia, which was released in 2016. Written and directed by Jared Bush and co-directed by Byron Howard, the film has broken several records. Reportedly, it will be the second studio movie to earn $1 billion in 2025, following Disney's Lilo & Stitch. It stars Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Shakira, Idris Elba, Alan Tudyk, Nate Torrence, Don Lake, Bonnie Hunt, and Jenny Slate reprising their roles from the first film, with Ke Huy Quan, Fortune Feimster, Andy Samberg, David Strathairn, Patrick Warburton, Quinta Brunson, and Danny Trejo joining the cast.
The sports film F1, starring Brad Pitt in the lead role, is based on the racing driver Sonny Hayes, who returns after a 30-year absence to save his former teammate's underdog team, APXGP, from collapse. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, it also starred Damson Idris, Kerry Condon and Javier Bardem, among others. As per reports, F1 minted $631.4 million worldwide.
How to Train Your Dragon is the live-action remake of the 2010 animated film, which is loosely based on the 2003 novel by Cressida Cowell. It is produced by Universal Pictures, DreamWorks Animation, and Marc Platt Productions; it was written and directed by Dean DeBlois. It stars Mason Thames, Nico Parker, Gabriel Howell, Julian Dennison, and Harry Trevaldwyn, and Nick Frost, among others. As per reports, How to Train Your Dragon earned $636.2 million worldwide.
Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, the Japanese animated dark fantasy action film based on the Infinity Castle arc of the 2016-20 manga series Demon Slayer, became one of the highest-grossing films of 2025. The film was even nominated for Best Motion Picture—Animated at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards. As per reports, worldwide, the film minted over $780 million and was recorded as an international hit in Japan, North America, China, South Korea, India, and Europe.