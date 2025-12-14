Happy Birthday Rana Daggubati: Kaantha, Vettaiyan, Baahubali- 7 Must-watch movies of the actor on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Today, on 14th December 2025, the fans are celebrating Rana Daggubati's birthday. The Bahubali actor turned 41 this year. Daggubati has proven his worth in the film industry by giving iconic performances in several films, which earned him a lot of love and respect from the audience.
Rana Daggubati is a prolific Indian actor and producer best known for his powerful role as Bhallaladeva in S S Rajamouli’s epic film series Baahubali. The actor worked on numerous projects, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam cinema, and established a remarkable career with his charismatic on-screen persona and versatile performances. Check out the 7 must-watch movies of Rana Daggubati available on OTT platforms.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
In the highly acclaimed movie, Rana Daggubati plays Bhallaladeva, the ruthless and arrogant cousin of Amrendra Baahubali, played by Prabhas. The film revolves around his desire for the throne to rule the Mahishmati kingdom. His thirst for power causes conflict and destruction between the two brothers.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and Netflix
Rana Daggubati plays the role of Arjun Varma in a war-action movie. It follows the declaration of war between the naval forces of India and Pakistan. Amid the war, the Pakistani Navy comes up with a powerful submarine, PNS Ghazi, which was sent on a top-secret mission to destroy the Indian aircraft.
Where to watch: ZEE5
Daggubati plays Arjun Prasad in his Telugu debut film, that released in 2010. It shows Arjun, who becomes the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh after his father is murdered by the MLAs. He decides to fulfill the wish of his dead father and get rid of the political system filled with corruption.
Where to watch: Netflix
In the recent OTT release, the actor portrays Inspector Devaraj. The film explores the conflict between the film star, T.K. Mahadevan (Dulquer Salmaan), and Ayya (Samuthirakani), a Madras filmmaker. A sudden, shocking twist comes when a lead actress dies on a set, which leads the police investigation to reveal dark rivalries, power struggles, and long-hidden secrets.
Where to watch: Apple TV
Rana Daggubati is showcased as DJ Joki in the action thriller, which revolves around ACP Vishnu, who is sent on a mission to investigate and clear the underworld based in Goa. During the investigation, he unveils a big racket and discovers the involvement of various big politicians.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
In a Tamil action film directed by T. J. Gnanavel, Daggubati acts as Natraj Shanmugam along with the thalaivar, Rajinikanth, as SP Athiyan. The film synopsis explores the rape and murder of a teacher, Saranya (Dushara Vijayan). Athiyan gets involved in her case but isn't allowed until the Chennai police are left helpless.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Rana Daggubati plays Raja Gama in the 2019 fantasy action comedy. The movie follows three brothers, Harry (Akshay Kumar), Max (Bobby Deol), and Roy (Riteish Deshmukh), who are reincarnated in modern times. The past reveals that their brides have been mixed up.