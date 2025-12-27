/Salman Khan turns 60: What's the net worth of the Bollywood superstar?

Salman Khan turned 60 on December 27. Known as one of the biggest Bollywood stars, he has been in the entertainment industry for over three decades. The actor has created a fan base as both a romantic hero and an action icon, and continues to rule the box office. Let's take a look at Salman Khan's net worth.

Salman Khan's net worth

Whether it's a powerful screen presence, chart-topping films, or philanthropic initiatives, fans recognize Khan's contributions. But very few people are aware that the actor's net worth is around ₹2,158 crore, as stated by Celebrity Net Worth.

Being one of the richest actors in India, he is said to be among the highest-paid Indian celebrities, and reportedly charges ₹100-150 crore per film, besides profit-sharing deals. He earns from television as well, and as per reports, he charges ₹150–200 crore per season to host Bigg Boss.

About Salman Khan's career

The actor first appeared in Biwi Ho To Aisi (1988), and Maine Pyar Kiya (1989) gave him recognition. His roles in Hum Aapke Hain Koun...! (1994), Karan Arjun (1995), Judwaa (1997), Dabangg (2010), Sultan (2016), and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) won him admirers over the years.

He has also been a familiar face on television through Bigg Boss since 2010.

Salman Khan’s real estate portfolio

Salman Khan lives in Galaxy Apartment, Bandra, Mumbai, and this sea-facing property is worth around ₹100 crore. He lives on the ground floor, and his father resides on the first floor. He also has Panvel Farmhouse (Arpita Farms), which is spread across 150 acres and is valued at nearly Rs 80 crore. The property features a private gym, swimming pool, horse stables, farmland, and an animal shelter.

Reportedly, he also owns homes in Worli and Carter Road, Mumbai, as well as luxury residences in Dubai, including properties in Burj Pacific Towers and The Address Downtown.

Besides houses, Khan reportedly owns a ₹3 crore yacht and has high-end cars and bikes.

Being Human