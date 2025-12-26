/Kapil Sharma's Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 eyes January re-release after facing a washout in December due to Dhurandhar

Kapil Sharma’s new film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is all set to re-release in January, a month after it first released on December 12 in theatres. The film’s performance at the box office was severely impacted by the wave that was Dhurandhar, which had been released a week earlier on December 5. Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, continues its dream run at the box office, but it has impacted Kapil’s film, which had initially released on December 12.

On Friday, the makers of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 announced that they will re-release the film next month, in January 2026.

Kapil Sharma's film to re-release

The makers of Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 released a statement in which they stated that the theatrical run was impacted by limited screen availability due to ongoing multiplex takeovers by other releases. The film managed to earn Rs 1.85 crore on day one of its release, and has so far earned Rs 12.31 crore in India, as per Sacnilk.

“Even with limited screens, Kapil Sharma’s Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 managed to make audiences laugh, entertain and relive the franchise’s charm with its light-hearted comedy and situational humour. Keeping the ongoing excitement of the fans in mind, Producer Mr Ratan Jain has decided to re-release the film once again in January 2026,” the statement read.

The exact release date has not be announced yet.

About Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2

Apart from Kapil Sharma, the film also stars Hira Warina, Ayesha Khan, Tridha Choudhury, Manjot Singh and Parul Gulati. The film is produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain and Abbas Mustan.

It is a sequel to the 2015 comedy film, which also starred Varun Sharma, Manjari Fadnis, Simran Kaur Mundi, Sai Lokur and Elli Avram along with Kapil Sharma. The first film focused on Kumar Shiv Ram Kishan, played by Kapil, who is married to four women.

The second one, as the film’s trailer suggests, also seems to be based on similar lines.