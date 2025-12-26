/Dhurandhar box office: Ranveer Singh action-thriller marching towards Rs 1000 crore club

Aditya Dhar's action-thriller Dhurandhar is breaking records at the box office. The release has emerged as the biggest Indian film phenomenon of recent times. The star-studded film is slowly and steadily inching towards the Rs 1000 crore club, despite facing competition from James Cameron's directorial Avatar 3.

Dhurandhar to enter the Rs 1000 crore club soon?

Reportedly, Dhurandhar is doing great in other countries, including North America and the Middle East. The worldwide gross is Rs 905 crore after 19 days. With this momentum, Dhurandhar is expected to enter the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films of all time. On Wednesday, the film is likely to surpass Secret Superstar, Animal, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan on the global box office list.

Lyari residents demand profit post-Dhurandhar's success?

In a viral video on X, a vox-pop of Lyari residents goes viral, leaving the internet in splits. When asked about Dhurandhar earning over Rs 800 crore, a resident said, "800 crore kamaye na, unko bolo Chil Chowk ko toh colour karwaye, battiyan lagwaye. Iske zariye aapne kamaya, isko colour toh karwao." He went on to claim that the makers portrayed a false image of the town. "Yeh kahani jhoot hai. Rehman Dakait aisa nahi tha. Another Lyari resident said, "Mere khyaal se 80% Lyari ko dena chaiye." This left the reporter shocked, and the resident further added, "Kyun woh toh kamate rehte hai. Ek film se nahi kamaya toh kya ho gaya."

This video went viral in no time, and the netizens are having a field day. They are enjoying trolling the Lyari residents, calling them beggars. "Bhikari as always," wrote a netizen. Another netizen wrote, "How to say we are beggars without saying it. 80% inhe de do." One of the netizens wrote, "At first they object… then they realise that we need money… else we won’t be able to object next time. So, leave aside the objection… for this time, and let’s ask for money."

When will Dhurandhar 2 release?

Inspired by true events, the movie begins in 1999 with the Kandahar hijack incident, when an Indian flight's passengers were held hostage for seven days, and the country was forced to release three terrorists, including Masood Azhar. R Madhavan plays Indian intelligence officer Ajay Sanyal, who is shown negotiating with the hijackers on the ground. However, due to pressure from higher officials, he ends up agreeing to the hijackers’ demands, leading to the release of the terrorists.