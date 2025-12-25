/Christmas celebration: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor smile bright, Kareena Kapoor is enjoying at Pataudi Palace

It’s Christmas Day, the most wonderful time of the year. The holiday season is in full swing, and much like the rest of the world, our celebrities are also spending quality time with their loved ones. Christmas celebrations are underway at the Kapoor household, and from Alia Bhatt, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni to Kareena Kapoor, pictures from their festive gatherings are out. Seems like the Kapoors' annual Christmas brunch didn't happen this year.

Alia Bhatt gives glimpse of her Christmas celebration

Like everyear, Alia Bhatt's mother and veteran actress Soni Razdan hosted a Christmas, and the entire Bhatt and Family made sure to attend it.

Taking to Instagram, Bhatt shared a set of pictures from the celebration. And guess, who was the highlight of her, it was her little munchkin, Raha. Sharing the picture, the Raazi actress wrote,''wrapped in love, Christmas 2025 ♥️🎄✨💫☀️.''

On Christmas, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni gave the world a sneak peek into her family’s celebrations with a picture that was clicked at Alia Bhatt's mother and veteran actress Soni Razdan's home.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she wrote, “Christmas isn’t about the gifts under the tree, but the people gathered around it. So grateful for moments like these and a family that makes every season brighter! Thank you @sonirazdan aunty for the love, effort, and care you put into Christmas dinner. We missed you @brat.man #gratefulthankfulblessed."

The photos feature Riddhima, her daughter Samara Sahni, mother and veteran actor Neetu Kapoor, brother Ranbir Kapoor, and sister-in-law and actor Alia Bhatt. All four of them are posing with big smiles near the Christmas tree. Ranbir looks smart in his moustache look and obviously his black jacket, while Alia, as always, is glowing in a red dress with a dramatic neckline that extends into a long trail.

Riddhima and Neetu also look elegant. Riddhima, who was seen in The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, is wearing a black shirt with matching pants. Neetu, meanwhile, is dressed in a silver shirt paired with black pants.

Inside Kareena Kapoor’s Christmas celebration

Kareena Kapoor is enjoying the North Indian winter with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, children Jeh and Taimur, sister Karisma Kapoor, and other family members. She has been continuously sharing glimpses from their Christmas celebrations at her husband Saif’s Pataudi family home in Haryana.



Screengrab of Kareena Kapoor's IG story Photograph: (IG/@Kareena Kapoor Khan)

Taking to social media, Kareena shared a picture of a Christmas tree hanger reading, “Christmas at the Pataudi’s.”