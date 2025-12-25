From releasing her 12th studio album The Life of a Showgirl to getting engagement, let's take a look at Taylor Swift's year.
2025 has truly been Taylor Swift’s year. After wrapping up her record-shattering Eras Tour in Dec 2024, she entered this year in a relaxed mode. However, as the months went by, 2025 turned out to be immensely entertaining and special for the pop star. She surprised fans with her album The Life of a Showgirl, which had the entire world hooked on The Fate of Ophelia. On top of everything, she got engaged, arguably one of the biggest and most heartwarming moment of the year, and also she again become the owner of her masters. As the year comes to an end, here’s a look at Swift’s remarkable journey through 2025.
After two years of a PDA-filled romance, Travis Kelce finally got down on one knee and popped the question. The couple didn’t hide the news and shared their engagement with the world on August 26.
Taking to their Instagram, the couple captioned their post: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨.”
Looking back at the year, the Lover singer on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, said,“Getting engaged to the love of my life, getting all my music back — those were two things that just never could have happened. They could have just never happened. It wasn’t like, ‘It’s just a matter of time.’ Both of those things could have just never arrived in my life, and I’m so grateful for both of those things happening.”
After a years-long battle for her masters, Taylor regained the rights to her first six albums. Expressing her gratitude, she wrote in a statement on her website,''I've been bursting into tears of joy at random intervals ever since I found out that this is really happening," she wrote in a statement on her website. "I really get to say these words: All of the music I've ever made... now belongs... to me. And all my music videos. All the concert films. The album art and photography. The unreleased songs. The memories. The magic. The madness. Every single era. My entire life's work."
Taylor released her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, and as always, her songs became social media sensations, with billions of people grooving to her music, especially The Fate of Ophelia.