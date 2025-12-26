‘’This copy contains mild spoilers''

“It will be all over soon,” Vecna says in the last episode of Volume 2, and as the villain claims, we also want the show to be over as soon as possible… but hold on.

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 is out, and it’s thrilling, not that much though. It perfectly connects the dots from past seasons, answers many questions, and introduces new twists and turns, all packed with emotionally charged moments. The sci-fi phenomenon largely lives up to expectations. But is it gripping enough to keep you glued? At some moments, yes, but not all the time.

In India, the new volume premiered at 6:30 AM, and like many others, I eagerly woke up to dive back into the world of the nerds, the adults, and their growing team as they fight against Vecna and the military in Hawkins.

Volume 2 feels like the Duffer Brothers had a lot to explain to give the audience a satisfactory ending with no unanswered questions left. While each episode lasts more than an hour, it eventually stretches to the point of becoming confusing. Multiple things are happening at once, demanding a lot of focus. At the same time, whenever your attention shifts here and there, it does not make you feel guilty enough to rewind, as there is a lot already to focus on.

That said, the Duffer Brothers know how to play the game, and they do. They win at some moments and lose at others.

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2: Plot explained

The new volume, comprising three episodes, starts exactly where Volume 1 ended. Will reconnects with his powers and saves his friends from the Demogorgons as they attempt to rescue the children from Vecna. The group, yet again, plans to reconnect Will to the hive mind with an electrifying plan, which once again allows Vecna to gain control over him.

Meanwhile, Eleven and Hopper escape from the military base in the Upside Down along with Eight, another child from Hawkins whom Eleven met in season 2. Another group is Nancy, Jonathan, Steve, and Dustin, and they are at Hawkins Lab, where they are get on the mission to uncover the origin of Vecna’s world and to find the shield protecting him. This leads the group to divide into two, and Dustin discovers Dr Brenner’s journal, which reveals what the Upside Down truly is and what lies behind the massive flesh wall. Meanwhile, Jonathan and Nancy do something they shouldn't, and it's life-threatening. But nothing happens to them