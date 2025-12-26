/Bridgerton season 4 trailer: Benedict-Sophie's romance promises a bold new chapter filled with passion, regency glamour and more

Bridgerton fans! The moment we all have been waiting for—to see more than a glimpse of Bridgerton season 4—is finally here. The makers unveiled the trailer of the fourth installment of the romance of the Regency era, much to the excitement of fans. The first trailer has given a sneak peek of the romance of Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek and how it will unfold.

Trailer of Bridgerton season 4; netizens' reaction

In the trailer, at Lady Violet's masquerade ball, Benedict is noticed, and he comes across the lady in silver, a mysterious woman, for whom Benedict instantly falls under the light of the moonlit ball. However, with her identity not being disclosed yet, Benedict sets out on a mission to find out the identity, and this marks the beginning of a fairy tale.

However, for the viewers, it is very clear that the woman is Sophie Baek, a housemaid, caught up in the social structure. How the romance will begin and end will form the main crux of the story.

Soon after the trailer was dropped, netizens couldn't contain their excitement and are already loving the chemistry between the duo. One user wrote, "Not Benedict being in a love triangle between two women who are actually the same person." Another user wrote, "I love that Penelope is now best friends with the Queen and Lady Danbury! That room contains three-tonne powerhouses! Brava!" “It's a Cinderella story, and I'm not even mad about it, because Benedict is totally Prince Charming,” wrote the third user.

All about Bridgerton season 4

Bridgerton, a historical Regency romance series, is based on the book of the same name by Julia Quinn. It is Shondaland's first scripted show for Netflix. It follows the close-knit siblings of the noble and influential Bridgerton family as they navigate the highly social season, where young marriageable nobility and gentry are introduced into society.

The series is set during the early 19th century in an alternative London Regency era, in which George III established racial equality and granted aristocratic titles to people of colour due to the African heritage of his wife, Queen Charlotte.