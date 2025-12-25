/'Barbaric!’: Janhvi Kapoor condemns death of Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh, netizens praise her stand



Days after the brutal killing of a Hindu man, Dipu Chandra Das, in Bangladesh, Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has condemned the attack, calling it a horrific act of slaughter.

On 18 Dec, Dipu, a Hindu garment worker from Mymensingh district, was beaten to death by an angry mob on allegations of blasphemy.

Janhvi Kapoor condemns the lynching of Dipu Chandra Das.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Days after Das's death, Janhvi Kapoor slammed the barbaric incident. On Thursday, the Dhadak actress took to Instagram Stories to share a note titled, “Dipu Chandra Das”.

Calling it an inhuman public incident, the actress wrote in her post, “What is happening in Bangladesh is barbaric. It is slaughter and it is not an isolated incident. If you don't know about his inhumane public lynching, read about it, see the videos, ask the questions. And if despite all of this you feel no rage, then it is exactly this kind of hypocrisy that will destroy us before we know it.”

Concluding her letter, she wrote,'' We will continue to cry about things halfway across the globe while our own brothers and sisters are burnt to death. Extremism in any and every form needs to be called out and condemned before we forget our humanity.”

Soon after the actress shared the post, netizens started praising her for speaking up, unlike other celebrities who remained silent on the issue.

Screengrab of Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram post Photograph: (IG/Screengrab of Janhvi Kapoor)

One Reddit user wrote,'' Whatever may be said, but these new crop of actors aren't spineless and shameless as the old ones. They actually know what they stand for, knowing the influence they have over people and atleast voicing out things which need to be said. Kudos to Jhanvi.''

Another Reddit user said that Janhvi is aware of things happening around her.

''I may not like Jhanvi much as an actress, but one thing I have to agree on is that the girl is actually very much aware of the things happening around and has the guts to address it, not just this case but many other cases also she has very sensibly talked about. She is actually well spoken when you compare her to other nepo girlies, idk if you consider it pr or something else but I really like the way she speaks in her interviews . I wish she could have done something else apart from acting just as her mother wished,'' one user wrote.

Screengrab of Reddit comments Photograph: (Reddit)

Who was Dipu Chandra Das? Hindu man lynched in Bangladesh

Das, a 25-year-old who belonged to the Hindu community, was lynched by a mob in Mymensingh, Bangladesh, where he worked as a factory worker.

India has expressed concern about “horrendous killing." Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India is keeping a close watch on the evolving situation in Bangladesh.