/Ranveer Singh hasn’t walked out from Don 3, he was dropped: Sources

Ranveer Singh is basking in the success of Dhurandhar, the highest-grossing film of his career. Amid the success of the spy thriller, shocking reports emerged about Singh’s departure from another much-awaited film, Don 3. While initial reports suggested that Singh had exited the project following the massive box office success of his recent films, it has now been learned that the actor did not leave the film but was actually dropped.

This shocking news comes a few months after Farhan Akhtar, who is set to direct Don 3, shared an update stating that the film would go on floors next year.

Ranveer Singh was 'DROPPED' from Don 3?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Earlier reports by Pinkvilla suggested that Ranveer Singh stepped away from the project to avoid being part of another gangster film and to explore something different. However, India Today has now learned that the actor was dropped from the film due to what sources describe as “unreasonable demands.”

The sources have also dismissed the reports of the actor walking out of the project, calling the speculations “entirely untrue.”

Clarifying the situation, a source said that the narrative suggesting Ranveer chose to leave the film is inaccurate and that the reality is quite different.

“Ranveer Singh hasn’t walked out of Don 3 like the rumour mills claim. It’s actually an entirely different story,” the source said.

“To start with, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar offered him Don 3 after he had delivered three colossal flops. They stood by him even after Sanjay Leela Bhansali shelved Baiju Bawra because he was considered not saleable at the time,” the sources added.

Stepping into the franchise like Don, which remains one of the biggest and most coveted one, the source said, “Don 3 is the hottest franchise, and Ranveer was stepping into the legendary shoes of not just Shah Rukh Khan, but also Amitabh Bachchan. It is a dream role for any actor.”

Has Ranveer Singh walked out of Don 3? Here’s what earlier report said

Earlier, a source told Pinkvilla that Ranveer wanted to explore different genres and was very clear about the kind of films he wanted to do next.

''He is keen to collaborate with filmmakers like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Lokesh Kanagaraj, and Atlee, and at the same time, he doesn't want to be seen in back-to-back gangster films, especially since Dhurandhar is already established in that space. That's one of the reasons he has asked Jai Mehta to pre poned the shoot of Pralay. Ranveer is keen on fast-tracking the project and bringing it onthe floors sooner than planned,'' Ranveer said.