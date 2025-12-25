/Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri X review: Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday's romance saga garners mixed reaction, Netizens say 'doesn't fully rise...'

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in lead roles, finally released in cinemas today on the occasion of Christmas Eve. Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, the film had created quite a chatter ever since it was announced, be it about the songs, the casting, or the locales shot for the film. However, with the release, netizens soon took to social media platforms to give their verdict. Let's delve into it to know more.

Netizens' reaction to Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

The romance saga was released on December 25, and fans could finally watch Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday on the big screen. However, many gave mixed reactions to the film. One user wrote, “A familiar romantic setup that plays it safe. Kartik Aaryan delivers a good performance supported by a well-placed BGM, but the narrative doesn’t fully rise above its predictability. #KartikAaryan.”

Another user wrote, "Movie Review: #TuMeriMainTeraMainTera is a fun ride with an emotional punch! The first half is full of entertainment, with a romantic drama twist in the last 20 minutes pre-interval. The 2nd half kicks off with emotional drama, leading to a heartwarming happy ending. #KithikAryan and #AnanyaPanday nailed it, especially in those emotional scenes. Locations & cinematography."

"Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri flows nicely. Never feels stretched or rushed. Keeps engagement intact till the end. #TMMTReview," wrote the third user.

All about Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

The movie is directed by Sameer Vidwans, who has previously worked with Kartik on the 2023 comedy Satyaprem Ki Katha. The film follows the journey of Ray (Kartik Aaryan) and Rumi (Ananya Panday).

Shot extensively across Europe and Rajasthan, the romantic drama promises a combination of contemporary emotions, humour, and heartwarming moments. The cast also features Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles.