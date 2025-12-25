/Sean Diddy files new appeal, requests for immediate release from prison

The hip-hop mogul and the founder of Bad Boy Records, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, who achieved a great rise in his career and marked a recognition in the music, is back in the headlines. The disgraced musician has reportedly filed for an appeal in which he has requested his immediate release from prison. Let's delve into it to know more.

Why did Sean Diddy file a new appeal?

According to reports, Sean Combs had filed an appeal for his 50-month sentence and has claimed that the court has handed down an excessive punishment in his federal trial and is asking for his immediate release from prison.

As per the report of Variety, Sean Diddy had filed an 84-page appeal. Attorney Alexandra A.R. Shapiro had reportedly argued about the harsh sentencing and laid the blame at the feet of Judge Arun Subramanian, stating that he “acted as the thirteenth juror.” The report suggests that he appeal also stated that Subramanian defied the jury’s verdict and found that Combs “coerced”, “exploited” and “forced” his girlfriends to have sex and led a criminal conspiracy, which “trumped the verdict”.

Why was Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs arrested?

In September 2024, he was arrested by federal authorities as part of a criminal investigation alleging racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and violations of the Mann Act. Following the arrest, several civil lawsuits were also filed accusing him of sexual assault. However, these claims were repeatedly denied by Combs. The high-profile federal trial began on 12 May 2025, and it went on for seven weeks.

As per reports, 34 witnesses were called by prosecutors, which included former girlfriends Casandra “Cassie” Ventura and an anonymous woman called “Jane”. They both accused Diddy of coercion, physical abuse, and emotional control.

The testimony included alleged days-long “freak-offs” and 2016 hotel surveillance footage that showed the rapper attacking Ventura. Also, witness accounts of employees were tasked with getting drugs and setting up hotel rooms with sexual paraphernalia.