/Binge-worthy or binge-regret? The OTT shows we couldn't look away from | Yearender 2025

Set in Tihar Jail in the national capital of India, this series kept viewers glued to their screens, be it for the performances or the intense storytelling that constantly left audiences wanting more. One of Netflix’s first major releases of the year, the show explores the dark and complex side of Asia’s largest prison.

An adaptation of Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer by Sunil Gupta and journalist Sunetra Choudhury, the series follows Sunil and his experiences after becoming a prison officer at the infamous jail. It depicts his wierd yet shocking experiences that he witnessed during his tenure, whether it was the notorious Ranga-Billa case or the time when Charles Sobhraj escaped from prison.



What made the show even more gripping were the performances by the cast, led by newcomer Zehan Kapoor, along with Rahul Bhatt, Paramveer Cheema, and others.