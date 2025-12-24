/Binge-worthy or binge-regret? The OTT shows we couldn't look away from | Yearender 2025

The year 2025 is coming to an end, and it's that time of the year when we look back at OTT shows that were in the chatter for being good, bad, or okayish. Scroll to check the list.
We loved it or we hated it, but one thing that we all did was - we all binge-watched every OTT release that became popular or turned into social media chatter. If we talk about the one show that hooked audiences across the world, the name has to be Adolescence. The limited series had viewers debating several points, some found the show problematic, while others called it one of the best cinematic creations of the year.
For the pan-India audience, another show that kept viewers glued to their screens was Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds of Bollywood. This Netflix show that had superstar Shah Rukh Khan as its promotional face, received massive star attention, making it an obvious to be on everyone’s watchlist, but one thing that the show had was that it was truly entertaining. Other OTT shows that a large section of the audience tuned into included Khauf, Black Warrant, and more.
Set in Tihar Jail in the national capital of India, this series kept viewers glued to their screens, be it for the performances or the intense storytelling that constantly left audiences wanting more. One of Netflix’s first major releases of the year, the show explores the dark and complex side of Asia’s largest prison.
An adaptation of Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer by Sunil Gupta and journalist Sunetra Choudhury, the series follows Sunil and his experiences after becoming a prison officer at the infamous jail. It depicts his wierd yet shocking experiences that he witnessed during his tenure, whether it was the notorious Ranga-Billa case or the time when Charles Sobhraj escaped from prison.
What made the show even more gripping were the performances by the cast, led by newcomer Zehan Kapoor, along with Rahul Bhatt, Paramveer Cheema, and others.
Released in April, this limited series revolves around a 13-year-old boy, Jamie (Owen Cooper), who is arrested for the murder of a girl from his school. After its premiere on Netflix, the show quickly gripped audiences worldwide and sparked intense discussions - from social media influence to violence against women and girls in UK.
The four-part series received outstanding reviews, with many praising its cinematography, performances, and the message it conveyed. However, the question that many asked whether this deserved the level of attention, I'am skeptical about it.
The world of Phulera gripped viewers once again, this time beginning on a shocking note when Pradhanji(Raghubir Yadav) is shot and is seen recovering from the incident. Meanwhile, Phulera and its people are gearing up for the panchayat elections. Abhishek, aka Sachivji (Jitendra Kumar), finds himself deeply involved in the political chaos, especially after he slaps Bhushan (Durgesh Kumar), a member of the rival camp. Bhushan’s wife, Kranti Devi (Sunita Rajwar), is contesting against Manju Devi (Neena Gupta), the village head.
While the repetitive storyline does make the series feel a bit stretched and not every joke lands as fresh, the strong and loyal fan base the show has built over the years keeps viewers invested in the world of Phulera.
The Monika Panwar and Rajat Kapoor-led horror thriller keeps viewers on edge throughout . The show grips and haunts you at several points, making it difficult to stop watching. It revolves around a young woman who moves to Delhi to build a life of her own while dealing with her fears and troubled past experiences. While the series leaves the audience with several questions unanswered, it stuns viewers with its ending and powerful performances.
Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter’s series is a guilty pleasure, one you might not want to watch and hate whatever is goint on, yet end up finishing anyway. Revolving around the crumbling palace and financially struggling royals, the story follows Sophia Shekhar, a smart and career-oriented woman who enters the life of the Indian royals to fill their bank with money again with his ambitious project. Packed with luxury, fashion, and extravagance, the show features well-dressed characters with a leisure, drama and a fun.
With a unique and gripping blend of crime, mythology, politics, and ideology, the show is indeed one of the best OTT outings of the year. With a mysterious tone, the series gets of shocking and dramatic start as a dead body is discovered, then there is politics, a passionate police officer, a man, wanting to unravel the mystery of his mother's death and a lot more that is going on in the greyish town.