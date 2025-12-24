/Anil Kapoor turns 69: 5 iconic movies with legendary Bollywood actresses- Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi and more

Anil Kapoor is one of the most enduring and charismatic stars of Indian cinema. With a career spanning over four decades, he continues to defy time with his youthful energy and versatility. From intensely powerful drama to romantic charm, Kapoor has given multiple timeless and remarkable films with legendary actresses like Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit, and more. His chemistry had made the movie iconic. On his birthday, let's take a look at his movies that are still being remembered for the chemistry he shared with the actresses. Take a look.