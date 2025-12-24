LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Anil Kapoor turns 69: 5 iconic movies with legendary Bollywood actresses- Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi and more

Anil Kapoor turns 69: 5 iconic movies with legendary Bollywood actresses- Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi and more

Vanshika
By Wion Web Desk
Published: Dec 24, 2025, 20:02 IST | Updated: Dec 24, 2025, 20:02 IST

Today, Dec 24th, Anil Kapoor turns 69. The actor is one of the iconic stars of Indian cinema who has continuously showcased his talent and versatility to the world, and to celebrate his acting prowess, here we take a look at his career's best performances. 

Happy Birthday Anil Kapoor!
1 / 6
(Photograph: Instagram)

Happy Birthday Anil Kapoor!

Anil Kapoor is one of the most enduring and charismatic stars of Indian cinema. With a career spanning over four decades, he continues to defy time with his youthful energy and versatility. From intensely powerful drama to romantic charm, Kapoor has given multiple timeless and remarkable films with legendary actresses like Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit, and more. His chemistry had made the movie iconic. On his birthday, let's take a look at his movies that are still being remembered for the chemistry he shared with the actresses. Take a look.

Anil Kapoor-Madhuri Dixit in Ram Lakhan
2 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Anil Kapoor-Madhuri Dixit in Ram Lakhan

Where to watch: ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video

One of the cult action romance movies that features Anil Kapoor as Lakhan Pratap Singh alongside Jackie Shroff as Ram Pratap Singh, the two brothers with different mindsets. Lakhan is a carefree and mischievous boy who dreams of getting rich and has a love interest in a village girl named Radha, played by Madhuri Dixit.

Anil Kapoor-Sridevi in Mr India
3 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Anil Kapoor-Sridevi in Mr India

Where to watch: ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video

One of the iconic movies of Indian cinema. The sci-fi film revolves around Arun, who lives with orphaned children and has a watch that helps him gets invisible.He uses his watch to keep his children safe from Mogambo. Sridevi plays the role of Seema, a journalist, who eventually falls in love with Arun and discovers the superpower his watch has.

Anil Kapoor-Manisha Koirala in 1942: A Love Story
4 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Anil Kapoor-Manisha Koirala in 1942: A Love Story

Where to watch: YouTube

In a romantic action drama, the son of a politician, Naren (Anil Kapoor), falls for Rajjo (Manisha Koirala), daughter of a freedom fighter, amidst India's tumultuous 1942 Quit India Movement. Both face difficulties in their love because of the conflict between their families, who are on opposit sides of the independence struggle.

Anil Kapoor with Juhi Chawla and Karisma Kapoor in Andaz
5 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Anil Kapoor with Juhi Chawla and Karisma Kapoor in Andaz

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Anil Kapoor, as Ajay Kumar Saxena, shares the screen with Juhi Chawla (Saraswati) and Karisma Kapoor (Jaya). The film tells the story of Jaya, who has a crush on his teacher, Ajay. To get close to him, she cleverly befriends his wife, Saraswati. But a drastic turn comes when Jaya's father dies, and Saraswati asks her to stay with them in their home.

Anil Kapoor-Raveena Tandon in Gharwali Baharwali
6 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Anil Kapoor-Raveena Tandon in Gharwali Baharwali

Where to watch: YouTube

The comedy drama revolves around Arun, played by Anil Kapoor, who realises that his wife, Kaajal, played by Raveena Tandon, cannot give birth to a child, which upsets his father. But an unfortunate incident takes over as Arun ties the knot with Manisha, portrayed by Rambha.

Trending Photo

5 ways watching ‘Reels’ damage your brain
5

5 ways watching ‘Reels’ damage your brain

Anil Kapoor turns 69: 5 iconic movies with legendary Bollywood actresses- Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi and more
6

Anil Kapoor turns 69: 5 iconic movies with legendary Bollywood actresses- Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi and more

What is Electromagnetic Rail Gun and how can it make conventional weapons obsolete
7

What is Electromagnetic Rail Gun and how can it make conventional weapons obsolete

5 wicketkeepers with most dismissals in IPL 2025: MS Dhoni takes THIS spot, check others
5

5 wicketkeepers with most dismissals in IPL 2025: MS Dhoni takes THIS spot, check others

Atal Bihari Vajpayee birth anniversary: 10 game-changing reforms introduced under his leadership that shaped modern India
10

Atal Bihari Vajpayee birth anniversary: 10 game-changing reforms introduced under his leadership that shaped modern India