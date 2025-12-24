/Anil Kapoor turns 69: 5 iconic movies with legendary Bollywood actresses- Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi and more

Today, Dec 24th, Anil Kapoor turns 69. The actor is one of the iconic stars of Indian cinema who has continuously showcased his talent and versatility to the world, and to celebrate his acting prowess, here we take a look at his career's best performances.
Anil Kapoor is one of the most enduring and charismatic stars of Indian cinema. With a career spanning over four decades, he continues to defy time with his youthful energy and versatility. From intensely powerful drama to romantic charm, Kapoor has given multiple timeless and remarkable films with legendary actresses like Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit, and more. His chemistry had made the movie iconic. On his birthday, let's take a look at his movies that are still being remembered for the chemistry he shared with the actresses. Take a look.
Where to watch: ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video
One of the cult action romance movies that features Anil Kapoor as Lakhan Pratap Singh alongside Jackie Shroff as Ram Pratap Singh, the two brothers with different mindsets. Lakhan is a carefree and mischievous boy who dreams of getting rich and has a love interest in a village girl named Radha, played by Madhuri Dixit.
Where to watch: ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video
One of the iconic movies of Indian cinema. The sci-fi film revolves around Arun, who lives with orphaned children and has a watch that helps him gets invisible.He uses his watch to keep his children safe from Mogambo. Sridevi plays the role of Seema, a journalist, who eventually falls in love with Arun and discovers the superpower his watch has.
Where to watch: YouTube
In a romantic action drama, the son of a politician, Naren (Anil Kapoor), falls for Rajjo (Manisha Koirala), daughter of a freedom fighter, amidst India's tumultuous 1942 Quit India Movement. Both face difficulties in their love because of the conflict between their families, who are on opposit sides of the independence struggle.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Anil Kapoor, as Ajay Kumar Saxena, shares the screen with Juhi Chawla (Saraswati) and Karisma Kapoor (Jaya). The film tells the story of Jaya, who has a crush on his teacher, Ajay. To get close to him, she cleverly befriends his wife, Saraswati. But a drastic turn comes when Jaya's father dies, and Saraswati asks her to stay with them in their home.
Where to watch: YouTube
The comedy drama revolves around Arun, played by Anil Kapoor, who realises that his wife, Kaajal, played by Raveena Tandon, cannot give birth to a child, which upsets his father. But an unfortunate incident takes over as Arun ties the knot with Manisha, portrayed by Rambha.