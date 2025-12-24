/When Ahaan Panday got a Blood-written letter from fan after Saiyaara success

You would have been living under a rock if you were not aware of Saiyaara’s craze and the overnight fame of debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, who rose to stardom after the release of Mohit Suri’s film.

Ahaan Panday, the son of Chikki Panday and Deanne Panday, shot to instant fame. While the world saw the brighter side of his success, there was a darker side too. Months after Ahaan gripped social media attention with his performance, his mother opened up about the immense love her son received and expressed gratitude for it, but also talked about some shocking experiences that they had witnessed.

Ahaan celebrated his 28th birthday on 23 Dec and received a lot of love from his fresh base of fans. Speaking about the affection Ahaan has received, his mother shared:

“His oldest fan is in his eighties, and his youngest fan is two and a half—her parents sent us a video of her dancing to Saiyaara in Abu Dhabi. Every letter is emotional. Ahaan calls them [fans] his army. Some letters tell him how he’s changed their lives. Many are sweet and innocent—young girls writing about wanting to marry him or be his girlfriend. I find it very endearing. When I see women swoon over him, I get emotional. And I feel proud. It’s a very sweet feeling—your son being loved so much.”

When a fan wrote a letter in blood



Speaking further, Deanne revealed that they also received a letter written in blood. ''We wrote back asking them not to do such things. It’s harmful. That’s not what he would ever want for them,” she shared.

