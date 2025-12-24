/From Lady Gaga to Miley Cyrus: Stars who hate Christmas and why

Miley Cyrus has been one of the celebrities who have been quite vocal about her personal life, her fears and traumas, even her struggle with mental health. In 2019, the singer shared a 'Sad Christmas Song', where she penned during a lonely period in her life.

''A sad Christmas song I wrote a few years back right before the holidays,'' Cyrus wrote. ''Was feeling like s–t cause I couldn’t be with the one I loved. Even with a house full of family and friends I still felt alone. In ways that still feels relevant and someone reading this right now could possibly relate!''

She added, ''If you feel lonely this season just know You are completely made of magic. you are as special as a snowflake, beautifully unique and I hope inside your soul feels light, hope, peace, and joy knowing how singularly amazing you are! Love always wins!''.