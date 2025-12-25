/Former Lion King Broadway child actress Imani Smith dies at 25; boyfriend charged with murder

Former child actress Imani Smith, who has played a key role in The Lion King on Broadway, has reportedly died at the age of 25. Reportedly, she was found dead in a residence in N.J. on December 21, after someone reported a 911 call. However, amid this, her boyfriend has been arrested, as per reports. Let's delve in to know more details.

Exact cause of death of Imani Smith; condolences pour in from netizens

According to reports, Imani Smith was found with stab wounds in a residence after someone reported a stabbing in a 911 call. Reportedly, as per the press release issued on December 23 by prosecutors, Imani Smith was pronounced dead after she was brought to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Reportedly, her boyfriend, Jordan D. Jackson-Small, was arrested and accused of murder on December 23, according to Middlesex County, New Jersey, prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Edison Police Department chief Thomas Bryan. He has been reportedly charged with first-degree murder, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, prosecutors said.

Soon after the news of her death spread, netizens took to mourning the passing of the actress. One user wrote, "RIP Imani, that's sad, man." Another user wrote, "This is said, OMG SMH. Pray for the family." "This is so awful. Femicide feels like it’s at an all-time high right now. "Femicide feels like it's at an all time high right now, Former The Lion King Child star Imani Dia Smith has died at 25 | Playbill", wrote the third user.

More details on Imani Smith's death

Imani Smith's aunt had started a GoFundMe page to raise money and wrote, "Imani had her whole life ahead of her. She was a vivacious, loving, and fiercely talented person. A true triple-threat performer, she most notably played the role of Young Nala on Broadway in Disney’s ‘Lion King’—an experience that reflected the joy, creativity, and light she put into the world."