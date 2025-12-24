/WATCH: Jackie Chan carries Olympic torch through ancient Pompeii ahead of Milan Cortina 2026

Hollywood star Jackie Chan added a touch of global stardom to the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics torch relay as he carried the flame through the ancient ruins of Pompeii on Monday. The moment brought together sport, history and culture at one of the most famous heritage sites in the world. The Olympic torch made its way through Pompeii, a city frozen in time after Mount Vesuvius erupted in A.D. 79. As Chan walked through the stone streets, tourists and locals gathered to watch, turning the historic site into a celebration of the upcoming Winter Games.

The relay on the day also passed along the stunning Amalfi Coast, giving the event a scenic backdrop.

Chan was joined by former Italian fencer Sandro Cuomo, Italian swimmer Immacolata Cerasuolo and local torchbearer Maria Marinella Biacca. Together, they carried forward the Olympic flame, which symbolises unity, peace, and the spirit of sport.

The torch relay is a major build-up to the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, which will officially begin on February 6, 2026. In total, the relay will cover nearly 7,500 miles and travel through all 110 provinces of Italy. It is designed to connect different parts of the country and bring the Games closer to the people.

On Tuesday, the torch will reach Naples, where Italian football legends Fabio Cannavaro and Ciro Ferrara are set to carry the flame through their hometown. After that, the relay will take a short break for Christmas before continuing its journey across the country.



The final destination of the torch relay will be Milan’s iconic San Siro Stadium, where the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics will take place. Until then, the flame will continue to travel from city to city, carrying stories, emotions and excitement with it.