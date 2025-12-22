/Two-time IPL winner and once the most expensive uncapped buy announces retirement

Former Indian all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham has announced his retirement from professional cricket, stepping away from all formats of the game. The 37-year-old announced at a special press conference held at the KSCA Media Lounge, which was attended by Karnataka State Cricket Association president Venkatesh Prasad, vice-president Sujith Somasundar, and secretary Santosh Menon. Gowtham’s decision marks the end of a unique and eventful career in Indian cricket.

Gowtham’s international career may have been brief, but it was memorable. He played a single One Day International (ODI) for India against Sri Lanka on July 23, 2021. In that match, he claimed his lone international wicket, dismissing wicketkeeper Minod Bhanuka, leaving fans curious about what more he could have achieved on the global stage.

Despite limited opportunities internationally, Gowtham carved out a remarkable journey in domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL). He is one of only ten players to win an IPL title with both Mumbai Indians (2017) and Chennai Super Kings (2021), and notably, he is the only player to achieve this without actually playing a single match for either franchise during those title-winning seasons.

His domestic career also highlighted his potential, especially during his stint with Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2018. Under Shane Warne’s captaincy, Gowtham played the full season, taking 11 wickets and making a memorable unbeaten 33 off just 11 balls in a crucial win against Mumbai Indians, which brought him into the spotlight.