/WATCH: Anthony Taylor throws water bottle at Neeraj Goyat after Misfits Boxing loss

An ugly incident took place backstage at the Misfits Boxing event in Dubai after Indian boxer Neeraj Goyat defeated American fighter Anthony Taylor, with a video of the clash quickly going viral on social media. Neeraj beat Anthony Taylor through a unanimous decision after a one-sided fight. While the bout ended inside the ring, emotions spilt over moments later behind the scenes.



After the fight, Taylor followed Goyat backstage and offered him a handshake. Goyat refused and was heard telling the American, “You don't even know about boxing, man.” The comment angered Taylor, who then picked up a water bottle from the ground and threw it at the Indian boxer.

The situation became tense as Goyat moved towards Taylor in anger. Security officials and team members rushed in to stop things from getting out of hand. One of Goyat’s team members was heard calming him down by saying, “Relax, relax, you won,” while Taylor was escorted out of the area by security.



The tension between the two fighters had been building even before the fight began. Reports suggest Taylor made comments related to India, which upset Goyat. The Indian boxer warned him several times not to say anything disrespectful about his country.



After his victory, Goyat spoke strongly in a video message and addressed the issue directly. “The American guy underestimates me. I just want to say, don't underestimate Indians. I had said, India is your father, so India is your father. The Indians, they do what they say and also add extra,” Goyat said.



Neeraj Goyat is one of the most well-known professional boxers from India. He is a three-time WBC Asia Champion and the first Indian boxer to enter the World Boxing Council world rankings. Goyat has also competed in Mixed Martial Arts and holds a professional record of 19 wins, four losses and two draws.