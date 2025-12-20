/'Nerves of steel': 6 one-run thrillers in T20 World Cup history

Six T20 World Cup matches were decided by just one run, testing nerves to the limit. From last-ball drama to unforgettable finishes, these thrillers show how fine the margins can be on the biggest stage.
A tense chase went down to the final ball at Lord’s as South Africa defended 128 by the slimmest margin. Tight bowling and sharp fielding held their nerve, sealing a famous one-run win in a World Cup classic.
New Zealand survived a late Pakistan charge to defend 133 in a thrilling finish. With everything on the line in the final over, disciplined bowling ensured the Kiwis crossed the line by just one run.
India edged past South Africa in a low-margin thriller after defending 152. A dramatic final over saw wickets fall and pressure peak, as India held their composure to clinch a one-run victory.
Zimbabwe stunned Pakistan in a heart-stopping contest after defending 130. A calm final over under pressure sealed a historic one-run victory, sending shockwaves through the tournament.
South Africa held their nerve in a dramatic finish as Nepal pushed them to the edge. Defending 115, the Proteas survived the final ball scare to register another unforgettable one-run World Cup win.
One of the most dramatic finishes in T20 World Cup history. Bangladesh needed two off three balls but lost wickets in a stunning collapse, allowing India to escape with an unbelievable one-run win at home.