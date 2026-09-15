/Delhi schools receive bomb threats in Punjabi, security checks find nothing suspicious

Several top Delhi schools have reported receiving bomb threats in Punjabi on Tuesday morning. The threat email received at around 10.17 am local time was reportedly written in Punjabi. The mails prompted security checks and searches across the affected premises, but were later declared a hoax according to officials.

The threat was received by schools namely, Air Force Bal Bharati School (AFBBS), Carmel Convent School, Sardar Patel Vidyalaya (SPV) and The British School. The mail mentioned very specific targets and times. It also warned people against travelling on the Metro and trains.

One of the threat mail with the subject line “B00000M|B New Delhi Schools @ 1:11 PM”. The email also threatened court premises: “Court @3:11pm Tees Hazari, Karkardoma Court, Patila Court Khalistan vale Sikhan Nu jhoothe case Saja karde - Ajj ton courtan te parkng Vich Lagatar Scooterian Nal Dhamake.”

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It mentioned messages like “Delhi BanayGa KHALISTAN” and “School @1:11pm Delhi valio Apne Bachay Bachao Koi ve Metro Yan Traina Vich 29 Sept Tak Safar na Karna, Delhi da har police thana Nishana iPhone Dhamake hon Ge.”

Following the threats, the Delhi police reportedly deployed Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads and sniffer dog teams to search the mentioned school premises and check for any trace explosive device or suspicious object. Multiple fire tenders and ambulances were kept on standby. Local police teams were deployed outside the school to secure the areas and manage the crowd of concerned parents who gathered outside the school. Nothing suspicious had been reported so far; police said they are reviewing the mail and trying to identify the sender.

Pattern of hoax bomb threat

Similar threat mails were received for Delhi High Court and IGI Airport's Terminal 3 just ahead of Independence Day last month, prompting massive security searches by bomb disposal squads, sniffer dogs, and police teams, but they did not find anything suspicious. This is part of the repeating pattern of hoax bomb threats over the past several months, targeting hundreds of institutions. In March, Delhi police arrested a 47-year-old man from Karnataka, identified as Srinivas Louis, for allegedly sending over 1,100 hoax bomb threats to schools, High Courts and government offices across India.