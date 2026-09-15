/Trump Calls AI Security Concerns A 'Hoax' | Verdict

Donald Trump says AI safety concerns are a hoax. Sam Altman, Elon Musk and Dario Amodei say AI concerns are real, and regulation is needed.

The real issue is bigger than any of these men.

Have we humans created a Frankenstein's monster in artificial intelligence?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Not entirely. It's helping move things faster, saves time, energy and resources.

But it's also controlling your Instagram account, and therefore how you think. It's slowly entering our life and shaping the way we live, good and bad.

In the race to be number one, United States and China are doing everything in their power to build, use and spread artificial intelligence.

Economic growth matters but not more than national security.

So should the world regulate AI?

Well, the sensible thing to do is: win the race without building something we cannot control.

Independent safety testing and international coordination on the most dangerous capabilities is definitely needed.

But there is another side to this debate.

Whistleblower and former Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon’s most extreme predictions are still predictions. He says AI could kill humans by the end of this decade, but there is no scientific consensus on exactly when, or even whether, superintelligent AI will kill humans.

So, President Donald Trump is absolutely wrong to dismiss the risk associated with artificial intelligence. But Coxon is wrong too, if his warning is treated as proof of a catastrophe. The rational position is neither denial nor hysteria.

It's to know when to stop. But humans rarely know how to do that.