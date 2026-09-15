/IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Reddy, Samson shine as India defeat Afghanistan by 7 wickets to clinch series

India defeated Afghanistan by seven wickets in the second T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday (Sept 15) to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. After winning the toss, India opted to bowl and restricted Afghanistan to 159/8 in 20 overs. Ibrahim Zadran top-scored with 37 runs, while Rashid Khan hit 28 off 16 balls.

Nitish Kumar Reddy was India’s standout bowler with 3/24, while Arshdeep Singh claimed two wickets.

India started the chase in explosive style, with Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma putting Afghanistan under pressure from the start. India scored 82 runs in the powerplay without losing a wicket.

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Samson smashed three fours and a six off Azmatullah Omarzai in the fifth over, which produced 20 runs. India then added 27 runs in the next over, with Samson hitting two sixes and two fours and Abhishek also clearing the boundary.

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Rashid Khan finally broke the partnership in the seventh over, dismissing both openers. Samson scored a stunning 57 off 22 balls, while Abhishek made 39 off 19 deliveries.

Rashid struck again in the 11th over to remove captain Shreyas Iyer, but India remained firmly in control. Ishan Kishan stayed unbeaten on 38, while Tilak Varma made 15 not out as India reached 163/3 in 14.5 overs.

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Earlier, Arshdeep dismissed Rahmanullah Gurbaz for a duck before Atal and Ibrahim Zadran steadied Afghanistan’s innings. Reddy then dismissed Zadran with his first delivery.

Bishnoi removed Sediqullah Atal for 12, while Reddy dismissed Gulbadin Naib. Axar Patel and Arshdeep then removed Azmatullah Omarzai and Darwish Rasooli respectively.

Nabi and Rashid added 48 runs from 28 balls before Bumrah dismissed Nabi and Reddy removed Rashid. Afghanistan finished on 159/8.