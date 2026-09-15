/Brendan Taylor surpasses Sachin Tendulkar for longest ODI career

Zimbabwe’s Brendan Taylor has surpassed Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar to become the longest-serving ODI player in men’s cricket, with his career now spanning 22 years and 148 days, moving him past Tendulkar’s previous record of 22 years and 91 days. He achieved the milestone by playing in the first ODI of the ongoing three-match series between Zimbabwe and Australia in Harare on Tuesday.

Tendulkar has now moved to second place, while former Sri Lanka batter Sanath Jayasuriya is third with a career spanning 21 years and 184 days.

Despite losing the record, Tendulkar remains the leading run-scorer in ODI cricket with 18,426 runs. He also holds the record for most ODI appearances, having played 463 matches.

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The 40-year-old made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka in Apr 2004 and became one of Zimbabwe’s most important batters. Before Tuesday’s match, he had scored 6,704 runs in 207 ODIs, including 11 centuries, which is a Zimbabwean record.

Taylor retired from international cricket in 2021, but in Jan 2022, four months after his retirement, he revealed that he had been approached by people involved in corruption who tried to lure him into match-fixing in 2019. He said they offered him cocaine and later blackmailed him.

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Taylor maintained that he had never fixed a match but admitted that he did not immediately report the approach to the ICC because he was worried about his family’s safety, according to Cricinfo. He was later banned from all forms of cricket for three and a half years.