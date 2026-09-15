/7 former Australian captains back humanitarian plea for Imran Khan

Seven former Australia cricket captains have written to Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, expressing humanitarian concerns over the detention of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, according to Cricinfo. The letter was signed by Allan Border, Greg Chappell, Ian Chappell, Belinda Clark, Kim Hughes, Mark Taylor and Steve Waugh.

The former captains said that they were writing "not as diplomats or political figures, but as former captains who felt compelled to speak up".

The group also made it clear that they were not taking any position on the legal or political cases involving Khan, saying those matters were for Pakistan to handle. Instead, they said their concern was about the treatment of people in detention, calling it “a matter of basic humanity, whatever their politics”.

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The latest letter is another appeal from former international cricketers regarding Khan, who previously led Pakistan in cricket before becoming the country’s prime minister.

On Aug 23, 22 former international cricket captains from different countries had written to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, seeking better medical care for Khan.

They claimed that the treatment being provided to him did not meet the requirements of a Supreme Court directive.

The former captains made three requests. First, they asked for the medical board ordered by the Supreme Court, including Khan’s own doctors, to be allowed to carry out a complete and independent assessment of his health, particularly reports of vision loss in his right eye.

Second, they called for the weekly family visits ordered by the court to take place without interruptions or administrative delays.

Third, they asked authorities to provide Khan with the treatment recommended by the medical assessment without any delay.