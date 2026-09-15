/Premier League VARs, involved in Haaland's controversial goal vs Manchester United, not given appointment this week

The English Premier League (PL) Virtual Assistant Referees (VARs) who were involved in awarding a wrong goal to Manchester City's Erling Haaland against Manchester United on Sunday (Sep 13) have been stood down. This is the first time that PL officials have been stood down this season owing to an error. The decision from Matt Donohue and his assistant, Blake Antrobus, ensured that City, who were down to 10 men after Phil Foden was given a red card in the 23rd minute, came out winners against their local rivals Manchester United.

VARs stood down after error in judgment during City vs. United Premier League match

The incident happened in the 60th minute of the match when the goal by Haaland was disallowed by on-field referee Michael Oliver because of an offside call. VAR Donohue was called to review the decision and overturned the on-field decision, which allowed the goal. Donohue, in his decision, failed to spot Enzo Fernández's role in the goal, where he influenced play from an offside position.

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Howard Webb, the chief refereeing officer, reviewed the incident with his team, and Pro Ref, the official body of referees, informed Donohue and Antrobus that they do not have appointments for next week's Premier League matches.

What next for Donohue and Antrobus?

Pro Ref has said that the availability of Donohue and Antrobus in the Premier League will be considered after the international break.

Donohue has been an EFL referee since 2018 and has taken charge of three matches this season apart from his VAR duties in the Premier League. According to his EFL profile, Donohue has completed the "Enhanced VAR Training Programme" offered by Pro Ref.