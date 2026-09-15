/ICC punishes Kranti Gaud, Pakistan team after Women’s Asia Cup: Here’s why

India pacer Kranti Gaud has been fined 10 per cent of her match fee and given one demerit point for a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct during the Women’s Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka in Dubai on Sunday. Gaud was found guilty of making a provocative gesture after dismissing Imesha Dulani. India later won the final by 72 runs to claim a record eighth Women’s Asia Cup title.

The incident happened in the first over of Sri Lanka’s 184-run chase. After dismissing Dulani, Gaud gave the batter a send-off by making a gesture towards the pavilion.

The action was considered a breach of Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct. The rule covers language, actions or gestures that insult a batter or could provoke an aggressive reaction after their dismissal.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Gaud admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Supriya Rani Das. Since it was her first offence in the last 24 months, she avoided a more serious punishment.

Also Read - 7 former Australian captains back humanitarian plea for Imran Khan

Level 1 offences under the ICC Code of Conduct carry the lowest sanctions, ranging from an official reprimand to a fine of up to 50 per cent of a player’s match fee. Players can also receive one or two demerit points, depending on the offence.

Pakistan punished for slow over-rate

Pakistan have also been sanctioned for a separate slow over-rate offence during their semi-final against Sri Lanka on Friday.

Pakistan were found to be one over short of the required rate after time allowances were taken into account. As a result, all the players were fined five per cent of their match fees.

Under Article 2.22, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their team falls short of the required rate.