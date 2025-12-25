Google Preferred
  • Wion
  • /Hollywood
  • /Peaky Blinders-The Immortal Man teaser: Cillian Murphy returns as Tommy Shelby in showdown for blood, power and legacy

Peaky Blinders-The Immortal Man teaser: Cillian Murphy returns as Tommy Shelby in showdown for blood, power and legacy

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Dec 25, 2025, 08:06 IST | Updated: Dec 25, 2025, 08:06 IST
Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

The makers have finally dropped the teaser of Peaky Blinders' new feature film titled Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man. The film will see Cillian Murphy reprising his role of Tommy Shelby from the series of the same name. It is scheduled to release in 2026.

Buckle up for Tommy Shelby! After four years of waiting, the makers unveiled the teaser of Peaky Blinders' feature film titled Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man. Fans who had been eagerly waiting for Cillian Murphy to reprise his role of Tommy Shelby finally got a sneak peek, along with his crew of Birmingham mobsters.

Teaser of Peaky Blinder: The Immortal Man; netizens' reaction

Tommy Shelby and his family of notorious gangsters from Birmingham make their fiery return. In the teaser, Shelby is seen wandering a forest, graveyard and home as a voice ponders, Whatever happened to Tommy Shelby? The scene also shows, in which a phone ring echoes, a series of scenes, then switches to the violent, bloody presence of Nazis. Another voice tells Shelby, ‘You have to come back,’ as he slams his hands down on a table.

Soon, after the teaser was dropped, netizens couldn't contain their excitement and flooded social media with their views. One user wrote, "Oh, to hear Red Right Hand one last time."

Another X user wrote, "Tommy Shelby back from the dead? Cillian Murphy resurrecting the cap like it's 1920s Birmingham all over again. Netflix said, "We don't do spin-offs; we do immortals."

“Tommy's back, and I'm not ready. Love you, Cillian!” wrote the third user.

All about Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man

Helmed by Tom Harper and written by Steven Knight, Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man is a continuation of the British television series Peaky Blinders. Along with Cillian Murphy, the film will also see Sophir Rundle, Ned Dennehy, Packy Lee, Ian Peck, and Stephen Graham, among others. The film will also see new additions Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth, Jay Lycurgo, and Barry Keoghan.

The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on March 6, 2026, and on streaming giant Netflix on March 20, 2026.

For the unversed, The British television series Peaky Blinders ran for six series between 2013 and 2022. Set in Birmingham, it follows the exploits of the Peaky Blinders crime gang in the direct aftermath of the First World War. The fictional gang is loosely based on a real urban youth gang active in the city from the 1880s to the 1920s.

About the Author

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas.

